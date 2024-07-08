National World acquires Serious About Rugby League to extend sport coverage

Getty Images

Serious About Rugby League has become one of the sport’s largest news outlets since its launch in 2012

National World has announced the acquisition of rugby league news outlet Serious About Rugby League.

Since its launch in 2012, Serious About Rugby League has become one of the leading news websites in sport of rugby league and a first port of call for fans. Consequently, over the last seven years it has grown into a profitable digital business generating more than 20 million page views in each of the past four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acquisition further highlights National World's commitment to focusing on high value, specialist content, and further extends National World’s sports coverage beyond football. The site brings with it a large and passionate following in geographies where National World already has established brands able to support the continued growth of the site.

Commenting on the acquisition, John Rowe, Executive Director, said: "National World is committed to delivering a focus on specialist unique content particularly in sport, which is our fastest growing community.

"Rugby league is an important component as its fans are in our heartland. Marrying this website with our existing rugby league coverage will accelerate our growth towards our stated goal to be the “go to place for everything rugby league”.

As a result of this acquisition the company is inviting applications for the position of Head of Rugby League. This brand new role represents an exciting opportunity to lead the growth plans for rugby league based around the site and is ideal for an experienced content creator with a passion for rugby league and a desire to further their career.