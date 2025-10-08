NW SNOOKER: 'B' team claim Tracy's Bar bragging rights as NWASA underway

By Michael Wilson
Published 8th Oct 2025, 23:32 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 23:59 BST
Daly's 'C' who met Reservoir Dogs on Tuesday night, from left, Colm Doherty, Brian Doherty, Gary Curran, John Coogan and Cormac Carlin.placeholder image
​​Tracy’s ‘B’ claimed bragging rights in the Tracy’s Bar opening day derby as the NWASA kicked off its 2025/26 season in style on Tuesday night.

​The ‘B’ boys edged a thrilling opener by the odd frame in five but Daly’s struck a blow for the ‘A’ teams by claiming victory in the Daly’s derby, again on a close scoreline of 3-2. The biggest winner on the night were Reservoir Dogs who scored a comprehensive 4-1 home win against Daly’s ‘C’.

Full Results (Tuesday, Oct 7th): Daly’s ‘A’ 3, Daly’s ‘B’ 2 – (+10) Tommy McCallion 61 - 25 James Porter (+25); (+10) Colm Mc Gee 37 - 54 Colm Quinn (+10); (scr) Peter Doherty 55 - 49 Owen Toland (+10); (scr) Joe Porter 61 - 34 Gerard Rigby (+15); (+30) Tony Doherty 42 - 68 Ady Boreland (+15).

Reservoir Dogs 4, Daly’s ‘C’ 1: (+10) Ciaran Moore 63 -12 Gary Curran (+20); (+20) Colm Hamilton 64 - 44 Colm Doherty(+30); (scr) Shéa Moore 75 - 31 Brian Doherty (+25); (+20) Kieran Hamilton 68 - 37 Cormac Carlin (+15); (+15) Marty Moore 29 - 39 John Coogan(+20).

Tracy’s A 2, Tracy’s ‘B’ 3: (+20) Calvin Hegarty 43 – 45 Conor Toye (+15); (+20) Kevin Doherty 60 - 42 Kevin McKinney(+20); (+20) Kevin Daly 35 - 62 John Harkin (+20); (+20) Brian McCourt 45 - 37 Shane Carlin (+20); (+25) Alan Healy 53 - 56 Kevin Mc Glinchey (+15).

Wednesday meanwhile saw the first week of the Daly's Bar Snooker Room Intermediate Individual league where Owen Toland set the mark to pass for the high break with a 51 in a 2-1 victory over Donal O’Connor.

Full Results: Kevin Boyle (+10) 1-2 Gerard Rigby (scr); Donal O’Connor (+5) 1-2 Owen Toland (scr); Brian Doherty (+20) 2-0 Sean McCole (+10); Paul Quinn (+10) 1-2 Kieron Hamilton (+15); James Porter (+20)1-2 Colm Doherty (+25); John Coogan (+10) 2-0 Marty Fleming (+10); Marty Moore (+10) 2-0 Tommy McCallion (scr); Ady Boreland (scr) 2-0 David McQuid (+30); John McBride (scr) 2-0 Gary Curran (+10).

Monday also saw the action get underway with the start of the Daly's Bar Premier League, a competition that pits the biggest talents in the north west against one another and what a first night it was.

Star billing went to Peter Doherty who fired home a superb break of 87 en route to defeating Aidy Boreland 3-0 while the clash of two Daly’s NI Team Championship winning, team-mates, Shea Moore and Stephen Brady, saw Moore recover from two frames down to pip Brady in a thrilling contest.

There were also notable victories for Gareth Kirwan, Joe Porter, and Seamus Cusack.

Full Results: Aidy Boreland 0-3 Peter Doherty; Stephen Brady 2-3 Shea Moore; Shaun Bonner 1-3 Gareth Kirwan; Joe Porter 3-0 Tommy McCallion, Kevin MCGlinchey 1-3 Seamus Cusack.

