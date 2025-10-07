Daly's NI team winning quarter of Stephen Brady, Shea Moore, Peter Doherty, and Joe Porter were all in action on Monday.

The North West Amateur Snooker Association (NWASA) leagues got back underway this week with plenty of intriguing matches down for decision.

​This evening (Tuesday) will see the NWASA kick off its 2025/26 season with seven teams involved in what is expected to be a closely fought battle for silverware.

Please note, league officials have asked that all team captains collect ALL their team’s registration fees for ALL players registered ahead of this week’s opening round of fixtures which, include an early Tracy’s Bar derby, are as follows:

Daly’s ‘A’ vs Daly’s ‘B’

Reservoir Dogs vs Daly’s ‘C’

Tracy’s ‘A’ vs Tracy’s ‘B’

City of Derry Golf Club have a bye on the opening week with all matches will have a 7.3opm start time.

Meanwhile Wednesday (October 8th) sees the start of the 2025/26 Daly's Bar Snooker Room Intermediate League. Participants are asked to note that weekly fee has been raised from £10 to £12 per week, a change that will mean more money in the prize pot for all competitors.

Full details will also be printed for all participants on the night with David Mc Quaid from McQuaid Electrical again sponsoring the highest break prize. It’s the second year of David’s sponsorship with league officials delighted to have him back on board.

The Daly's Bar Snooker Room Intermediate League week one fixtures are as follows:

7pm Matches:

Kevin Boyle (+10) vs Gerard Rigby (scr)

Donal O’Connor (+5) vs Owen Toland (scr)

Brian Doherty (+20) vs Sean Mc Cole (+10)

Paul Quinn (+10) vs Kieran Hamilton (+15)

James Porter (+20) vs Colm Doherty (+25)

8om Matches:

John Coogan (+10) vs Martin Fleming (+10)

Marty Moore (+10) vs Tommy McCallion (scr)

Ady Boreland (scr) vs David Mc Quaid (+30)

John McBride (scr) vs Gary Curran (+10)

Monday saw the action get underway with the start of the 2025/26 Daly's Bar Snooker Room Premier League, a competition that pits the biggest talents in the north west against one another and what a first night it was.

Star billing went to Peter Doherty who fired home a superb break of 87 en route to defeating Aidy Boreland 3-0 while the clash of two Daly’s NI Team Championship winning, team-mates, Shea Moore and Stephen Brady, saw Moore recover from two frames down to pip Brady in a thrilling contest.

There were also notable victories for Gareth Kirwan, Joe Porter, and Seamus Cusack.

Full Results: Aidy Boreland 0-3 Peter Doherty; Stephen Brady 2-3 Shea Moore; Shaun Bonner 1-3 Gareth Kirwan; Joe Porter 3-0 Tommy McCallion, Kevin MCGlinchey 1-3 Seamus Cusack.