Anton Hegarty was born in December 1892 in Nailor’s Row, just above the Bogside, and first found fame for racing a pony over a mile in front of 10,000 at the Brandywell. Some say he won, others disagreed but shortly after leaving school Anton joined the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers and it was while stationed in India that his talent really came to the fore – even if World War I put an abrupt end to athletics career, initially at least.

In August 1915, Anton was badly wounded at Sulva Bay in the battle for Gallipoli. He was declared medically unfit for service and discharged but was soon back in his spikes, and became instrumental in founding the famous City of Derry Harriers. After winning both Ulster Junior and Senior cross country titles, he was the automatic choice for Ireland and always led the team home. He capped his career by appearing at the 1920 Olympic Games at Antwerp in 1920 where he was first man home for the British team, securing a silver medal, the first Derry man to do so.

Little is known of Anton’s career after 1920. He moved to Rugby in England and was tragically knocked down and killed by an RAF lorry in August 1944 but his story has been immortalised in Malcolm McCausland’s excellent book, ‘Lion for A Day’.

To honour his memory, Derry Féile organised the ‘Anthony Hegarty 1k’ primary school race which saw Holy Child, Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, St Anne's, St. John's, Nazareth House, Long Tower and St Eugene's primary schools compete with every school putting in such a great effort. Congratulations to overall winners, St Anne's, and to winner, Jay Gallagher, who came home in 3 minutes and 17 seconds!

RESULTS: 1. Jay Gallagher (St Anne's) 03:17; 2. Cahir McGinley (Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir); 03:21; 3. Aodhan Doherty (St John's) 03:21; 4 Rian Black (St Anne's) 03:23; 5 Clodagh Murphy (St John's) 03:25; 6 Oisin Mc Gowan (Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir) 03:28; 7 Conor Mc Caul (St Anne's) 03:29; 8 Jack Luby (St John's) 03:29 9 Lorcan Duffy (St John's) 03:29; 10 Oisin Lafferty (St Anne's) 03:30; 11 Jayden Mc Veigh (Nazareth House) 03:32; 12 Emmet Mzinba (St Anne's) 03:32; 13 Reuben Layherryoling (Nazareth House) 03:33; 14 Conor Ward (St Anne's) 03:34; 15 Sean Cuan Harris (Longtower) 03:35; 16 Charlie Thompson (Longtower) 03:38; 17 Ryan Curran (St Anne's) 03:41; 18 Maddison Ryan (St John's) 03:41; 19 Caleb Mc Bay (Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir) 03:42; 20 Cillian McCabe (St Anne's) 03:42; 21 Cian McLoone (Longtower) 03:43; 22 Kian Toner (St John's) 03:43; 23 Timothy Doherty (Nazareth House) 03:45; 24 Lilly Mae Mead (Nazareth House) 03:46; 25 Caiden Deery (St John's) 03:46; 26 Cillian Murphy (St Eugene's) 03:49; 27 Faye Kelly (St John's) 03:49; 28 Georgia Mc Intryre (St Anne's) 03:50; 29 Tiarnan Houston (Nazareth House) 03:51; 30 Oran Lynch (St Eugene's) 03:54; 31 Aodhan O' Donnell (Nazareth House) 03:54; 32 Leah McFeely (St John's) 03:56; 33 Myles Jeerasoo (St John's) 03:56; 34 Jayden Kelly (Longtower) 03:57; 35 Grace Mahon (Nazareth House) 03:57; 36 Caiden Wright (Holy Child) 03:57; 37 Adam Adhmed Brown (Nazareth House) 04:01; 38 Grainne Lockhart (Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir) 04:01; 39 Aoife Mc Namara (St Anne's) 04:01; 40 Shane Cresy (Holy Child) 04:01; 41 Reece Ferguson (Longtower) 04:03; 42 Clara Harkin Devine (Nazareth House) 04:03; 43 Sean O'Loughlin (St Eugene's) 04:04; 44 Hannah O'Corlann (Holy Child) 04:04; 45 Eve Courtney (Nazareth House) 04:06; 46 Oisin Gillespie (Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir) 04:06; 47 Maisie Kate Nixton (Longtower) 04:13; 48 Mia McGuinness (St Eugene's) 04:14; 49 Aoife Bryce (St Eugene's) 04:16; 50 Nicole Macari (Longtower) 04:16; 51 Isla Ramsey (Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir) 04:16; 52 Jack Condren (Nazareth House) 04:17; 53 Kian Canning (Holy Child) 04:21; 54 Odhran McErlean (Nazareth House) 04:24; 55 Duatla McGuinness (Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir) 04:24; 56 Shra Mc Elhinney (St Eugene's) 04:26; 57 Seamus Gielty (Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir) 04:26; 58 Katie Lee Taupe (Holy Child) 04:26; 59 Annie Doherty (Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir) 04:30; 60 Daniel Odumukwu (St Eugene's) 04:32; 61 Ava Mc Keever (Longtower) 04:35; 62 Ellie Mailey (St Eugene's) 04:41; 63 Rex Ogoko (St Eugene's) 04:48; 64 Roise McGowan (Longtower) 04:50; 65 Fiachra Mc Monagle (Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir) 04:52; 66 Shea Ryan (Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir) 04:53; 67 Odin Dentith (Holy Child) 04:56; 68 Ellidh Mc Gurk (Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir) 04:58; 69 Finn Friel (Holy Child) 04:58; 70 Mary Sulaiman (St Eugene's) 05:09; 71 Ava Mc Grory (Holy Child) 06:11; 72 Faith Collins (Holy Child) 06:33; 73 Lily Mc Donnell (Holy Child) 06:33.

Feile orghanisers thanked everyone who participated and gave special mention to their partners, The Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, for helping to make this happen. A big ‘thank you’ also went to the Hegarty family and to Malcolm McCausland for telling everyone about Anthony's life and achievements.

