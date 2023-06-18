There was a great turn out for the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum’s ‘Try-a-Tri’ triathlon, run in conjunction with Derry’s own ‘Ironman’, Danny Quigley.
Competitors of all abilities took part with big crowds cheering them on across all three disciplines – swimming, cycling and running – for the event that started and finished in Templemore Sports Complex. Check out some of the defining images from a great event . . .
Some of the competitors take time out for a photo before the start of Sunday’s Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum ‘Try-A-Tri’ at Templemore Sports Complex. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Triathletes make their way on the final lap of Sunday’s ‘Danny Quigley Fund ‘Try-A-Tri’ at Templemore Sports Complex. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty
Some of Sunday’s participants take time out for a photo after crossing the finish line. Photo: Jim McCafferty
A happy competitor after the finish of Sunday's 'Try-a-tri' in Templemore Sports Complex. Photo: Jim McCafferty