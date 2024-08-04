Competitor in the Hyrox Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George SweeneyCompetitor in the Hyrox Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney
22 striking images from the inaugural Maiden City Hyrox event at Sean Dolans

By Simon Collins
Published 4th Aug 2024, 21:42 BST
HUNDREDS of athletes of all ages and abilities took part in a hugely successful inaugural Maiden City Hyrox event at the fabulous Sean Dolan’s GAC facility in Creggan on Saturday.

The brainchild and passion project of former Derry City, Cliftonville, Crusaders and Ballymena United striker Vincent Sweeney, the Hyrox race format which is growing in popularity across the world, attracted athletes from all across Ireland and beyond.

Our photographer GEORGE SWEENEY was at the venue on Saturday morning to capture these fantastic shots.

