The Strabane Triathlon Club member who was strongest of the finishers in the 20km cycle with 27m 38 secs finished the multi-disciplined event in a winning time of 59m 24secs as he pipped defending champion Sean McLaughlin (NW Tri Club) to the honours with the local man crossing the line in 60m 36 secs. Aidan Callaghan of 247 Triathlon Club took the final podium spot in 60m 52 secs.

Orla McGandy representing Olympian Triathlon Club was first female home in 71m 12 secs followed by Cathy Cunningham (Omagh TC) in 72m 34 secs and her clubmate Grainne O'Hagan in 75m 08 secs.

A total of 112 athletes finished the sprint triathlon which consists of a 750m pool swim, a 20km bike and a 5km run with 19 taking part in the Try-A-Tri event. The flagship event proved another hugely successful occasion.

Our photographer GEORGE SWEENEY was at the event and captured these excellent shots. Recognise anyone?

