23 fantastic photographs from Liam Ball Triathlon at Templemore Sports Complex

ADAM Ward produced a brilliant sub 60 minutes performance to clinch top honours in the annual Liam Ball Triathlon Sprint hosted by North West Triathlon Club at Templemore Sports Complex on Sunday morning.
By Simon Collins
Published 5th May 2024, 16:17 BST

The Strabane Triathlon Club member who was strongest of the finishers in the 20km cycle with 27m 38 secs finished the multi-disciplined event in a winning time of 59m 24secs as he pipped defending champion Sean McLaughlin (NW Tri Club) to the honours with the local man crossing the line in 60m 36 secs. Aidan Callaghan of 247 Triathlon Club took the final podium spot in 60m 52 secs.

Orla McGandy representing Olympian Triathlon Club was first female home in 71m 12 secs followed by Cathy Cunningham (Omagh TC) in 72m 34 secs and her clubmate Grainne O'Hagan in 75m 08 secs.

A total of 112 athletes finished the sprint triathlon which consists of a 750m pool swim, a 20km bike and a 5km run with 19 taking part in the Try-A-Tri event. The flagship event proved another hugely successful occasion.

Our photographer GEORGE SWEENEY was at the event and captured these excellent shots. Recognise anyone?

Adam Ward, Strabane Triathlon Club, wins the Liam Ball Triathlon on Sunday Morning.

1. The Liam Ball Triathlon and Try a Tri 2024

Adam Ward, Strabane Triathlon Club, wins the Liam Ball Triathlon on Sunday Morning.

Rachel Woods.

2. The Liam Ball Triathlon and Try a Tri 2024

Rachel Woods.

Laura Colhoun.

3. The Liam Ball Triathlon and Try a Tri 2024

Laura Colhoun.

Paul McGilloway, Northwest Triathlon Club.

4. The Liam Ball Triathlon and Try a Tri 2024

Paul McGilloway, Northwest Triathlon Club.

