23 fantastic photographs from the fabulous Waterside Half Marathon in Derry
SPARTANS duo Kyle Doherty and Catherine Whoriskey claimed the top prizes in the 40th edition of the Waterside Half Marathon, an event which attracted a record field to the maiden City on Sunday.
By Simon Collins
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 17:26 BST
It was once again a fabulous event and credit to organisers with spectators spread across the city to witness one of the highlights in the local sporting calendar. Our photographer Conor McClean was in amongst the action and captured some superb shots. Recognise anyone? Make sure to share and tag!
