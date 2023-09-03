News you can trust since 1772
23 fantastic photographs from the fabulous Waterside Half Marathon in Derry

SPARTANS duo Kyle Doherty and Catherine Whoriskey claimed the top prizes in the 40th edition of the Waterside Half Marathon, an event which attracted a record field to the maiden City on Sunday.
By Simon Collins
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 17:26 BST

It was once again a fabulous event and credit to organisers with spectators spread across the city to witness one of the highlights in the local sporting calendar. Our photographer Conor McClean was in amongst the action and captured some superb shots. Recognise anyone? Make sure to share and tag!

A cross section of some of the field at Sunday's record breaking Waterside Half Marathon.

A cross section of some of the field at Sunday's record breaking Waterside Half Marathon. Photo: Conor McClean

A section of runners taking their first strides from Ebrington Square at the start of the 40th Waterside Half Marathon on Sunday.

A section of runners taking their first strides from Ebrington Square at the start of the 40th Waterside Half Marathon on Sunday. Photo: Conor McClean

Runners make their way up Ebrington Square from the Peace Bridge during Sunday's race.

Runners make their way up Ebrington Square from the Peace Bridge during Sunday's race. Photo: Conor McClean

This Enniskillen athlete takes time to recover after crossing the line.

This Enniskillen athlete takes time to recover after crossing the line. Photo: Conor McClean

