Check out these fantastic photographs from the event taken by photographer Jim McCafferty who captured some memorable moments.

The first wave started off at 10am and the average time was 1 hour 10 minutes for those participating in the eight disciplines, six laps event. Athletes went at their own pace and stayed close to their partners across the event. The inaugural event, funded by Communities in Transition and organised by the Health Living Centre at Old Library Trust, Creggan and the Bogside Brandywell Health Forum saw many local fitness clubs, novice runners and a mix of all ages taking part. The disciplines to be completed included the Ski Erg; Sled Push; Sled Pull; Burpees; Rower; Farmer’s Carry; Sandbag Lunges; and then the gruelling ‘Wall Ball’ as well as a five-and-a-half laps run between each one. Competitor Moira O’Donnell said she enjoyed Sunday’s Tri-Rox and looks forward to the next one. ‘It was gruelling at times but enjoyable. Having a partner really helped get you through the various disciplines and the pre-event training really helped.

"It was a very well organised event, and it was great to see adults of all ages taking part. The hardest discipline for me was the continuous running and my sister and myself got each other through to the end.

"And we were very happy with our time. Well, done to the Old Library Trust and the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum for putting on such a great event.”

Sean Breslin who completed his first Tri-Rox also had praise for the event. "Thank you to Julie and Conor for the way everything was laid out and explained. The event was top class with a friendly atmosphere and the course itself was excellent - a good challenge for all levels. Here’s hoping there is more of the same in the future.’ Julie White, Healthy Lifestyle Co-ordinator and Conor Bradley, Support Worker, Old Library Trust, speaking at the conclusion of Sunday’s event said they were extremely delighted how well things went and moreso that all 64 places were booked two days before. Julie added: “We are delighted we have been able to host this event within our community. This Tri-Rox event was focused on bringing people together to explore new opportunities, challenge themselves, but ultimately, have fun. “To have partnered with Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, U-Turn Fitness and Sean Dolan’s GAC, together, we have created an event that’s not just engaging, but truly inspiring for all ages and abilities.”

Endorsing her comments, Conor said: ‘This has been a great day and the event gave everyone a chance to get involved, try something new, but mainly, just have fun. Today we seen so many participants step out of their comfort zone, support each other, and finish with such a buzz! Absolutely brilliant to watch!”

1 . Full House for successful Tri-Rox Michelle Glenn shows her strength during the Rope Pull on Sunday. Photo: JMC Photo Sales

2 . Full House for successful Tri-Rox Getting to grips with the rowing discipline. Photo: JMC Photo Sales

3 . Full House for successful Tri-Rox Family and friends showing support to athletes on Sunday. Photo: JMC Photo Sales