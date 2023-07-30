Local athletes turned out in force at Campsie on Sunday morning for Eglinton Runners’ charity 5K race and walk in aid of the Rainbow Centre and the Men's Shed, Eglinton.
It proved a Springwell Running Club one-two as Christopher McNickle and Peter Tees took the top two spots in a great race but the event was about more than winning and Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture all the action. Check and see if his camera caught anyone you know . . .
1. City of Derry Spartans’ Geraldine McWilliams competing in the Eglinton Runners charity 5K race at Campsie on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS - 32
2. Foyle Valley’s Niall Callan competing in the Eglinton Runners charity 5K race at Campsie on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS - 31
3. Jessica Morgan (1437) Paula Morgan (1438) and Sylvia McCay (1393) compete in the Eglinton Runners charity 5K race at Campsie on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS - 18
4. City of Derry Spartans’ Catherine Hribar competing in the Eglinton Runners charity 5K race at Campsie on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS - 30
