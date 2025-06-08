Suzanne McGilloway, pictured with her son, completed the Mixed Doubles at the Maiden City Hyrox IV held at Sean Dolans GAC, in a time of 1.01.43. Photograph: George SweeneySuzanne McGilloway, pictured with her son, completed the Mixed Doubles at the Maiden City Hyrox IV held at Sean Dolans GAC, in a time of 1.01.43. Photograph: George Sweeney
26 brilliant photographs from Maiden City Hyrox IV at Sean Dolan's

By Simon Collins
Published 8th Jun 2025, 20:20 BST
HUNDREDs of athletes turned out for the fourth running of the Maiden City Hyrox at Sean Dolan’s GAC as the two-day event continues to grow in popularity.

The sold-out strength and endurance competition involves eight 1km runs interspersed with eight different functional fitness movements and it attracted competitors of all abilities who took part in the various races.

The brainchild of former Cliftonville and Derry City striker Vincent Sweeney, Maiden City IV – a spectator friendly event – proved to be the best yet at the magnificent Creggan venue which took place on Saturday and Sunday.

Our photographer George Sweeney turned out on Saturday and captured some memorable photographs. Recognise anyone?

Competitors in the Maiden City Hyrox IV held at Sean Dolans GAC. Photograph: George Sweeney

1. Maiden City Hyrox IV

Competitors in the Maiden City Hyrox IV held at Sean Dolans GAC. Photograph: George Sweeney

Competitors in the Maiden City Hyrox IV held at Sean Dolans GAC. Photograph: George Sweeney

2. Maiden City Hyrox IV

Competitors in the Maiden City Hyrox IV held at Sean Dolans GAC. Photograph: George Sweeney

Organiser Vincent Sweeney with his daughter Ria at the Maiden City Hyrox IV held at Sean Dolans GAC. Photograph: George Sweeney

3. Maiden City Hyrox IV

Organiser Vincent Sweeney with his daughter Ria at the Maiden City Hyrox IV held at Sean Dolans GAC. Photograph: George Sweeney

Competitor in the Maiden City Hyrox IV held at Sean Dolans GAC. Photograph: George Sweeney

4. Maiden City Hyrox IV

Competitor in the Maiden City Hyrox IV held at Sean Dolans GAC. Photograph: George Sweeney

