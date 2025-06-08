The sold-out strength and endurance competition involves eight 1km runs interspersed with eight different functional fitness movements and it attracted competitors of all abilities who took part in the various races.

The brainchild of former Cliftonville and Derry City striker Vincent Sweeney, Maiden City IV – a spectator friendly event – proved to be the best yet at the magnificent Creggan venue which took place on Saturday and Sunday.

Our photographer George Sweeney turned out on Saturday and captured some memorable photographs. Recognise anyone?

Maiden City Hyrox IV Competitors in the Maiden City Hyrox IV held at Sean Dolans GAC.

Maiden City Hyrox IV Competitors in the Maiden City Hyrox IV held at Sean Dolans GAC.

Maiden City Hyrox IV Organiser Vincent Sweeney with his daughter Ria at the Maiden City Hyrox IV held at Sean Dolans GAC.