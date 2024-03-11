Starting in St. Columb’s Park and traversing both sides of the Foyle Race, there was a superb turn out of athletes from across the north with Annadale Strikers’ Timothy Johnston eventually pipping Foyle Valley’s Scott Rankin to top spot with Shane O’Donnell of Rosses A.C. third home. As always, the Journal’s George Sweeney was there to capture a day filled with plenty of PBs and even more fun! Check out some memorable shots from another great Derry running event. . .
1. Race winner Timothy Johnston (centre) Annadale Strikers, second place Foyle Valley’s Scott Rinkin (left) and Shane O’Donnell, Rosses AC who finish third. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Spartans Gemma McGinty heads for the finish line . Photo: George Sweeney
3. Ladies from STAR Running Club . Photo: George Sweeney
4. Paul Colhoun, Eglinton Road Runners . Photo: George Sweeney
