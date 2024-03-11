Shane O’Donnell (837), Rosses AC was an early pace setter. Photo: George SweeneyShane O’Donnell (837), Rosses AC was an early pace setter. Photo: George Sweeney
Shane O’Donnell (837), Rosses AC was an early pace setter. Photo: George Sweeney

29 PHOTOS: Bentley Walled City 10 Miler pulls in big crowd!

The crowds were out in force in Derry city centre on Saturday for the annual Bentley Group Walled City 10 Mile road race.
By Michael Wilson
Published 11th Mar 2024, 10:56 GMT

Starting in St. Columb’s Park and traversing both sides of the Foyle Race, there was a superb turn out of athletes from across the north with Annadale Strikers’ Timothy Johnston eventually pipping Foyle Valley’s Scott Rankin to top spot with Shane O’Donnell of Rosses A.C. third home. As always, the Journal’s George Sweeney was there to capture a day filled with plenty of PBs and even more fun! Check out some memorable shots from another great Derry running event. . .

Race winner Timothy Johnston (centre) Annadale Strikers, second place Foyle Valley’s Scott Rankin (left) and Shane O’Donnell, Rosses AC who finish third. Photo: George Sweeney

Spartans Gemma McGinty heads for the finish line . Photo: George Sweeney

Ladies from STAR Running Club . Photo: George Sweeney

Paul Colhoun, Eglinton Road Runners . Photo: George Sweeney

