Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Colr Lillian Seenoi-Barr, was present to see City of Derry Spartans duo Hannah Wade and Aaron McCauley take the top prizes in the female and male categories respectively. As always photographers George Sweeney and Jim McCafferty were on hand to capture all the action so check out these memorable images and see who you recognise . . .
1. The Jog in the Bog 5K gets under way on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Runners taking part in the Derry Feile 24 'Jog in the Bog' on a bright sunny Sunday morning. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
3. Runners taking part in the Derry Feile 24 'Jog in the Bog' on a bright sunny Sunday morning. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
4. The Mayor, Lillian Seenoi-Barr pictured with first female/male winners at Sunday's Jog in the Bog - Hannah Wade and Aaron McCauley. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
