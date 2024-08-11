Star Running club members pose for a selfie before the Jog in the Bog 5K. Photo: George SweeneyStar Running club members pose for a selfie before the Jog in the Bog 5K. Photo: George Sweeney
38 PHOTOS from the 2024 Jog in the Bog 5k

By Michael Wilson
Published 11th Aug 2024, 19:40 GMT
The Gasyard Feile’s annual 'Jog in the Bog' and junior Superheroes race proved as popular as ever as hundreds of local athletes of all ages and abilities took to the streets of Derry for the much loved 5k.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Colr Lillian Seenoi-Barr, was present to see City of Derry Spartans duo Hannah Wade and Aaron McCauley take the top prizes in the female and male categories respectively. As always photographers George Sweeney and Jim McCafferty were on hand to capture all the action so check out these memorable images and see who you recognise . . .

The Jog in the Bog 5K gets under way on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Runners taking part in the Derry Feile 24 'Jog in the Bog' on a bright sunny Sunday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Runners taking part in the Derry Feile 24 'Jog in the Bog' on a bright sunny Sunday morning. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

The Mayor, Lillian Seenoi-Barr, with female and male winners at Sunday's Jog in the Bog - Hannah Wade and Aaron McCauley. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

