TALENTED junior kickboxer Annie Murphy created her own piece of martial arts history at the Everglades Hotel in Derry on Saturday night when she was crowned WKU Pro-Am world champion.

The 12 year-old Top Ring fighter clinched her latest world title belt in sensational fashion when producing a dominant, skilful performance to defeat four-times French Muay Thai champion Belftoufa Mane in front of over 500 fight fans at the Prehen Road venue.

It was also a fantastic night for Rathmor Warriors fighter Conal McBrearty who became the new WKU Irish welterweight champion after defeating CJ Silcock from Fightclub NI.

His stablemate Jake Mooney also won honours when defeating Dennis Lafferty from Strabane to win the WKU Irish Lightweight title during a night to remember for the local kickboxing clubs.

Our photographer George Sweeney was at the Everglades to capture the action.

