North Down’s Craig McMeechan was first runner home in the open cross country 6k category, marginally ahead of club mate Mark Carberry with Foyle Valley’s Chris McGuinness the first local home in fourth. However, with numerous club represented across the varies age categories there was plenty of north west personal best on a great day of athletics with Journal photographer George Sweeney there to capture all the action. Check out George’s pics to see who you recognise…...
Spartans Andrew Maguire (107) and Foyle Valley's Darragh Norrby (189) competing in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney
Spartans Andrew Maguire (107) and Foyle Valley’s Darragh Norrby (189) competing in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Foyle Valley's Chris McGuinness finished fourth in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney
Foyle Valley’s Chris McGuinness finished fourth in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Spartan Catherine Hribar (75) competing in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney
Spartan Catherine Hribar (75) competing in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
North Down's Mark Carberry finished second in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney
North Down’s Mark Carberry finished second in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
