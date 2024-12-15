Competitors take part in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George SweeneyCompetitors take part in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney
Competitors take part in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

44 Photos: Athletes out in force for Derry Cross Country at Thornhill College

By Michael Wilson
Published 15th Dec 2024, 16:14 BST
More than 200 athletes were out in force at Thornhill College on Saturday for the annual Derry Cross Country, hosted by City of Derry Spartans.

North Down’s Craig McMeechan was first runner home in the open cross country 6k category, marginally ahead of club mate Mark Carberry with Foyle Valley’s Chris McGuinness the first local home in fourth. However, with numerous club represented across the varies age categories there was plenty of north west personal best on a great day of athletics with Journal photographer George Sweeney there to capture all the action. Check out George’s pics to see who you recognise…...

Spartans Andrew Maguire (107) and Foyle Valley’s Darragh Norrby (189) competing in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Spartans Andrew Maguire (107) and Foyle Valley’s Darragh Norrby (189) competing in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Spartans Andrew Maguire (107) and Foyle Valley’s Darragh Norrby (189) competing in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Foyle Valley’s Chris McGuinness finished fourth in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Foyle Valley’s Chris McGuinness finished fourth in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Foyle Valley’s Chris McGuinness finished fourth in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Spartan Catherine Hribar (75) competing in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Spartan Catherine Hribar (75) competing in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Spartan Catherine Hribar (75) competing in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
North Down’s Mark Carberry finished second in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

4. North Down’s Mark Carberry finished second in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

North Down’s Mark Carberry finished second in the Spartans open cross country 6k race at Thornhill College on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice