Thornhill College was a hive of activity on Saturday as athletes of all ages and from across the north did battle in the recently renamed Derry Cross Country.

Formerly the North West Cross Country, there was a local winner in the women’s open section as City of Derry Spartans’ Judith Storm came through impressively to take the title ahead of fellow Spartan Amy Jackson and Finn Valley’s Leoni Cooke who was third.

There was Spartan representation on the podium too in the men’s open race but Declan Reed had to settle for third behind overall winner Jared Martin of Ballydrain Harriers and Annadale Striders’ Luke Dinsmore.

There was also some great races in the Primary 4/5, Primary 6/7, Under 13 and Under 15/17 races and ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney was there to capture all the action. Check out George’s pictures from a great day of athletics . . .

1 . Some of the Foyle Vally athletes who took part in the Derry XC Open 6k race at Thornhill College. Photo: George Sweeney Some of the Foyle Valley athletes who took part in the Derry Cross Country Open 6k race at Thornhill College. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2 . City of Derry Spartans’ Judith storm was the winner of the Derry XC 6k Women’s Open race at Thornhill College. Fellow Spartan Amy Jackson (left) gained second place, and Leoni Cooke, Finn Valley AC, was placed third. Photo: George Sweeney City of Derry Spartans’ Judith Storm was the winner of the Derry Cross Country 6k Women’s Open race at Thornhill College. Fellow Spartan Amy Jackson (left) gained second place, and Leoni Cooke, Finn Valley AC, was placed third. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3 . Jared Martin, Ballydrain Harriers (centre) winner of the Derry XC 6k Men’s Open race at Thornhill College. Luke Dinsmore (left), Annadale Striders, finished second and Declan Reed, of City of Derry Spartans, was placed third. Photo: George Sweeney Jared Martin, Ballydrain Harriers (centre) winner of the Derry XC 6k Men’s Open race at Thornhill College. Luke Dinsmore (left), Annadale Striders, finished second and Declan Reed, of City of Derry Spartans, was placed third. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales