The Old Daly’s Triple Threat 525 at Lifford on Sunday was won by Thats Our Doll in 29.07. Carmel McHugh (4th from left) presents the trophy to joint owner Rachael McCrory. Trainer Niall McGHEE(right). Social media blogger/comedian Fabu D aka Black Paddy is standing at the dog’s head.

The All the Luck in Life Gala night of racing was organised by Lynda Bonner in memory of her late father Robert Bonner who was a life long owner and breeder greyhounds and who was a great supporter of the Brandywell Track over many years.

And it was great to see the support from the greyhound community with a large crowd in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the races were sponsored and there was a strong entry of greyhounds for all the races.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main race on the card was the Robert Bonner Memorial Trophy race and Jumeirah Mick was well supported from 6/4 into evens to win. The December ‘20 dog had his favoured trap one and he made full use of it, coming home over three lengths clear in a time of 27.78 for Fermanagh based owner Pat McCrossan.

In the first race sponsored by Pauline Brennan and Alan Shakespeare, it was great to see Michael O’Kane back as an owner. And he looks to have a very decent pup with Witch Fighter – a June ‘22 trained by Tony Maxwell. Witch Fighter was well supported at 6/4 into evens before the off but after a sluggish start looked to have a tough task. Going into the bend he showed good pace and drove through to take the lead and he galloped on strongly to win by over three lengths in a time of 16.92 for his local owner.

In the fifth race the Leontia and Stephen Munroe 525 Generous Story who was just beaten in a photo finish in her last race at the track, made amends in style. Well supported at 7/4 she won by over six lengths in a good time of 29.17 for her Broughshane based owner Charles Baxter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going into the last race the bookmakers were in trouble with many well supported dogs winning throughout the night. They needed a result and got it. Mill View from trap five was friendless in the betting going from 5/2 out to 5/1 before the off but she made a mockery of the price winning by just under two lengths in a time of 16.66 for Antrim based owner Brendan McCann.

A big thank you to Lynda Bonner on behalf of all the greyhound patrons on making this meeting a great success in memory of her late father. Racing next Monday as normal 8pm start.

Meanwhile at Lifford on Sunday, the Bear Run Car Show and Dog racing afterwards proved to be a huge success with the biggest crowd ever attending this special day - a fundraiser for the Donegal Hospice.

To say the car show was spectacular would be a understatement. There were around 300 vehicles on display with super cars, vintage cars, rally cars, motorbikes and lorries on display throughout the stadium and car park. And it was great to see so many families staying on for the greyhound racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a top class 10 card of racing on the night. n the O'Flaherty's open sprint, It's My Bucks showed brilliant pace to win in a very fast time of 17.40 at odds of 2/1 for Derry based owner Charles Coyle.

The Old Daly's Triple Treat was a three dog shoot out over 525 and it was the race of the night. That's Are Doll from trap four was 11/10 favourite with Around the Bay from trap two 6/4 and Ross Dame from trap six the 5/2 outsider. A photo finish was called after which That's are Doll was announced the winner by a short head in a time of 29.07 for local owners Rachel McCrory and Laura Rooney and trainer Niall McGhee.

It was a good night for local owner Kevin O'Kane who had a double on the card. I'm the Answer won race three over the sprint distance in a time of 17.91 while Sniper Ria won from trap to line in a time of 17.70.