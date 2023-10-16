Action from Sunday's annual Jog in the Bog race.

​The community race named in honour of North West Triathlon legend, Colm Quigley, who died suddenly at just 39 years of age and who is also father of endurance athlete and mental health advocate, Danny Quigley, set off at 10.30 a.m. from Free Derry Corner.

The main race, won by Ryan Moore in a time of 17:21, was preceded by a kid’s superhero race covering 1K. Scores of excited children dressed up in their favourite superhero costumes to complete the distance.

Jog in the Bog is facilitated every year by the team at the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum (BBHF) in partnership with race sponsors O’Neill’s Sportswear.

Aisling Hutton, Programmes Manager at BBHF described the support O’Neill’s Sportswear has given to the community race over the years as ‘immense.’

“Once again, O’Neill’s Sportswear has been amazing in their support for Jog in the Bog,” she said:

“From the official t-shirts that they design for the race, to the helpful staff in their Waterloo Street store, we are so grateful as it helps us give the community the best possible experience

every year.”

Alison Perry, Marketing Manager, at O’Neill’s Sportswear said:

“O’Neill’s Sportswear is proud to sponsor and be part of the ‘Jog in the Bog’ 5k event and to have the opportunity to create the t-shirts for the hundreds of participants in 2023.

"Just as we prioritise our physical well-being, we must recognise how our mental well-being is equally as vital. We are delighted to be able to contribute to this fundraiser in memory of Colm

Quigley and in aid of mental health services in Northern Ireland.”

Speaking after the event, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Patricia Logue, said: “I am delighted to see such a fantastic turnout for the Jog in the Bog this year. The event is one of the most popular outings in the local athletics calendar, encouraging people of all abilities to get out and get active, as well as raising vital funds to support the growing demand for Mental Health Services. Well done to everyone who turned out today to take part or cheer from the sidelines, your contribution will help raise awareness and improve services to the benefit of everyone.”

Hutton added: “So many people take part in Jog in the Bog every year, and this year there were lots of first-timers which we think is fantastic. Physical and mental health go hand in hand, and it’s

inspiring to see so many making that commitment to improving both their health and sense of well-being, as well as raising money for a worthy cause.”

Money raised from Jog in the Bog is invested back into mental health services which help the Health Forum provide one-to-one counselling services to those who need it in the community.