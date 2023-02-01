Ardnasool Luna who won the second race, the Brandywell Greyhound Supporters Group Sprint, in 17.11 with (from left) Chelsea Doyle, Matthew Talbot, Lauren McClay, Rian Ceallach & Shane Talbot & Patsy Doyle.

The June 21 bitch was an odds on 4/6 favourite to win her race , however, anyone who availed of the short odds never had a moment’s worry.

Bogger Molly broke well from trap five and she went clear on the run to the bend. From there she coasted home to win by over four lengths in a good time of 27.77 for the 500 yards for local owner James Campbell.

In the first race on the card over the sprint distance the camera was required to decide the winner. Ratchies Diaz had some support at 2/1 into 6/4 and it looked as if the June 21 dog was set for an easy victory, however, into the straight Syls Angel in the red jacket started to close and looked a big danger.

Ratchies Diaz who won the first race, the O’Neills Sprint in 17.04 with owner Shea Cassidy.

Ratchies Diaz managed to hold on by a short head to win in a time of 17.04 for local owner Shea Cassidy.

In race two Baberjet Doc was well supported at 2/1 to win and he looked to have a great chance after breaking well but the unraced pup Free Play from trap three showed good pace to join the early leaders and she ran on strongly to come home two lengths clear in a time of 17.11 for local owner Conor Colby.

In race three a good punt was landed with He's Boss who was 2/1 in the opening show but that soon disappeared and he was a rock solid evens before the off. At traprise Tip Away Summer from trap two and Shady Skittles from trap six led but these two seemed to cause each other trouble on the bend and this allowed the favourite to shoot past and he came home strongly to win in a time of 16.81 for Tyrone based owner Eugene O'Neill.

Race five was a competitive looking 500. Mineolaguinevere was punted from 2/1 to win this race but she met early trouble and her chance was gone. It was a close battle around the early bends but Cals Blast in the stripes took the lead and looked the likely winner . Around the final bends Olwinn Cara shot past the early leader and the June 21 bitch stayed on strongly to win by just under three lengths in a time if 29.77 for the 525 yards for in-form Tyrone based owner Oliver Canavan.

Enda O’Goan with retired greyhound Skinny Genes who was celebrating her 13th birthday at Brandywell on Monday.

In the sixth race it was a four dog race and Da Great Conor was an odds-on favourite at 4/6 to win but once again a slow start put paid to his chance.

Generous Pixie from trap six who was 2/1 next best in the betting was out like a bullet from trap six and she never looked in danger, winning by just under seven lengths in a time of 28.35 for Broughshane based owner Charles Baxter.

In the last race on the card over the sprint distance Mineola Fortress was a well supported evens favourite to win with Droopy’s Battery also attracting some money at 5/2 before the off. At Traprise Mineola Fortress just showed in front but in a matter of strides Droopys Battery was level and they remained head-to-head right into the home straight.

It was nip and tuck but Droopy’s Battery won by half a length in a time of 16.65 for Tyrone based owner Michael Corr.