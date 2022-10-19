Brandywell to host Len McKinney Snr Memorial Derby semi-finals on Monday

'Derrinasafa Jet' who won the last race at Brandywell Stadium on Monday in 17.00 with Orla Wray, her father, Kealan O’Kane, and his grandfather, Kevin.

In the first heat, ‘Clonalis Farloe’ was the pre-race favourite at 7/4 but he did not break well and it was 3/1 shot ‘Brother Len’ who showed the best early pace from trap one. The September ‘20 dog maintained his lead until the final bends but the field started to close entering the home straight. However, he found just a bit more on the run to the line to hold on and win by just under a length in a time of 29.92 for the 525 yards with the fast finishing ‘Eager Princess’ second and ‘Twentyoneten’ a half a length behind in third. The winner is owned by Charles Coyle and Norman Lecky.

The second heat also looked competitive but ‘Old Bleach’, who had won its last two races at the track, was well supported from 6/4 to 5/4 before the off. Although normally a slow starter the January ‘21 bitch flew from traps and it was race over as she galloped on strongly to come home four lengths clear in 29.37 for Antrim based owner, Brendan McCann. ‘Rathronan Syd’ finished second with ‘Friday’s Arista’ back in third also qualifying.

In the third heat, ‘Millview Slide’ drifted from 5/4 to 9/4 before the off but led up to the first bend. However, going into the back straight ‘Old Fort Mickmac’ from trap four took the lead and looked the likely winner until ‘Glenford Rouge’ in the orange cover stormed clear to win by over three lengths in a time of 29.58 for Artigarvan based owner, Georgia Gibbons. ‘Boherna Kit’ from trap three finished second with ‘Millview Slide’ holding on in third to also qualify for the semi finals.

Enda O’Goan (right) presenting 'The Bashful Kennels Trophy' to Oliver Canavan after 'Olwinn Cara' was voted our favourite performer at last week's race meeting (Oct 10th)

In the final heat ‘Coologue Paddy’ was bet from 2/1 to 7/4 to win but mistimed the break and his race was over. Indeed, ‘Cutting Barley’ from trap five showed brilliant early pace and the Jan ‘21 black dog never looked in danger, winning by over two lengths in a time of 29.93 for Antrim based owner, Brendan McCann. ‘Catchtheswallows’ from trap six finished second with ‘Glenside Shank’ back in third securing the last remaining spot in the semi finals.

Those semi final races will take place this Monday night at the track with the first race off at 8pm as normal.

'Glenford Rouge' who won the third heat of the first round of the Len McKinney Memorial Brandywell Derby in 29.58 with owner, Georgina Gibbons and her father, Declan Crossan.

'Old Bleach' who won the second heat of the first round of the Len McKinney Memorial Brandywell Derby in 29.37 with Anthony McCann and his uncle, Brendan McCann, who owns 'Old Bleach'.

Advertisement Hide Ad