Teresa and Paddy Burns preparing for the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon.

The brother and sister of a Strabane nurse who tragically lost her life in a car accident last year are continuing the selfless kindness and compassion she was renowned for by running the 2025 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon in her memory next month.

Oonagh Burns dedicated her life to caring for families’ loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia at the Three Rivers Care Home in Omagh and her siblings want to continue her legacy by raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Society at the event on Sunday May 18th. It will be a first ever half marathon for both Teresa and Paddy Burns who have been preparing under the watchful eye of Lifford Strabane AC Coaches Brendan O’Donnell, Laurence Doherty and Eddie Breslin after joining the club’s Fit 4 Life program last Christmas.

“Paddy wasn’t all that into running or fitness growing up. Funny enough, our dad was even his PE teacher and he still 'forgot' his PE gear, which is still a running joke in the family,” laughed Teresa.

“I’ve always been quite active myself, playing football from a young age with Sion Swifts and representing Northern Ireland in youth competitions but I’ve stepped back from it a bit over the past few years.

The late Oonagh Burns.

“We’re definitely not natural-born runners, but we’ve come to enjoy the challenge week by week, and thankfully it is getting easier.”

This year’s Half Marathon is the event’s 10th edition and organisers, Derry City and Strabane District Council, are marking the milestone with a new route that will begin at the Alley Theatre and incorporate the Strabane Footbridge before the traditional finish on the Melvin Running Track.

As natives of Clady, the siblings are delighted the out and back route through Lifford and Clady Village has been retained.

“The Strabane Lifford Half Marathon felt like the perfect choice for us to run,” Teresa added. “We live in Strabane, and grew up in Clady, “It gives the whole thing a real personal, full-circle feel.

“Running through the community that has given so much to our family, especially over the past year, and doing something meaningful in return, just felt right.”

With less than five weeks to go before race day, Teresa and Paddy are reaching the business end of their training but the vision of running at an event embedded in their community is spurring them on.

“The training has definitely pushed us,” she admitted. “It’s by far the biggest physical challenge either of us has taken on. The ‘Fit 4 Life’ group in Lifford have been amazing. The way they support beginners and help you go at your own pace takes away the fear and brings a sense of enjoyment to it.

“We’re really looking forward to race day, not just for the personal achievement but for the atmosphere and sense of community. It’ll be such a proud moment for us both.”

Paddy and Teresa set an initial target of raising £2,000 through their exploits but they have already trebled that figure with over 200 individuals donating. They have been overwhelmed by the public’s support and have drawn comfort from the fact that Oonagh’s legacy of helping families living with dementia continues following her untimely passing.

“We are honestly over the moon,” said Teresa. “We originally set out to raise £2,000, and to have now tripled that is beyond anything we expected.

“Supporting the Alzheimer’s Society means so much to us, and to see how many people have come together to help us do that, in memory of Oonagh, has been incredibly moving. She would be so proud of this, and we know she’s smiling down on it all.

“It’s been such a comfort to us, our parents and sister, Katherine, knowing her name and spirit continue to bring people together.”

Oonagh was employed at the Three Rivers Care Home in Omagh where she was loved by staff, patients and their families for her attentive, compassionate and selfless nursing style. Teresa agrees that her sister was born to be a nurse and it was much more than a job.

“Oonagh had such a special gift for helping and caring for people. It wasn’t just her job; it was her calling. She had a way of making everyone around her feel seen, heard and cared for, whether that was the patients she worked with, their families or even her colleagues at the Three Rivers Care Home.

“In the time since her passing, we’ve heard so many stories from people whose lives she touched; the impact she had goes far beyond what we even realised. She was truly one of a kind, and her compassion was at the heart of everything she did.”

Paddy and Teresa will run in custom made t-shirts in remembrance of Oonagh on May 18th and know she will be with them along every step of the 13.1 mile course. They admit that remembering her through taking part in the event and the public’s overwhelming response to their campaign has been a source of significant comfort during a challenging 12 months for the family.

“Every single donation, big or small, has meant the world to us,” Teresa added, “You’ve helped turn something so painful into something hopeful and that’s a gift we’ll never forget.

“If anyone is thinking about donating, please know that every penny truly counts, and we are so grateful for the support in helping us honour Oonagh and support such an important cause.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we just want to say how thankful we are: to our community, to everyone who’s supported our journey, and to those who’ve shared their own stories with us along the way. It’s been a tough year, but this has brought light into our lives. We’re doing this for Oonagh and we know she’s with us every step of the way.”

You can donate to Paddy and Teresa’s fundraising exploits through their Just Giving page ‘Paddy and Teresa’s fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society’ at www.justgiving.com/page/paddy-burns

The Strabane Lifford Half Marathon is sold out, you can access all the race day information on Council’s website at derrystrabane.com/slhm.