​The highlight on an eight race card at Brandywell Stadium on Monday was the Bart Teague Memorial Oaks Final over 525 where, in a active betting market, ‘Shesanicelady’ (trap three) and ‘Velvet Jenny’ (trap five) were the joint 6/4 favourites.

The Bart Teague Memorial Brandywell Oaks 525 winner 'Chetwynd Squeaky' with (from left) Shane Talbot, Aaron Teague, Tony Teague (Oaks sponsor), John Mc Gorrey, Rian and Ceallach Talbot.

It was expected that ‘Shesanicelady’ would set the early pace but she mistimed her break and it was ‘Chetwynd Squeaky’ from trap one that led around the opening bends. ‘Drumcrow Winnie’ went second with ‘Velvet Jenny’ a few lengths back. Going into the third bend ‘Velvet Jenny’ moved second behind his kennel comrade but ‘Velvet Jenny’ put in a big finish to win by a short head in a photo finish to land the trophy for Coalisland trainer Michael Corr.

‘La Barbaro’ landed a double for the Corr Kennel in the third race over 500 yards. Well supported into 6/4, ‘La Barbaro’ was well away from trap one and soon clear, never looking in danger after that to win by over five lengths in 27.89.

In the Newpark Kennels sponsored consolation Oaks final, ‘Dreenan Jill’ was a 4/6 shot and looked set for a easy win but started to tire in the home straight as ‘Cardi Ekin’ began to close. ‘Dreenan Jill’ looked vulnerable but did just enough to win by half a length in 29.84 for Tyrone owner Gary McHugh.

Christy Gillespie Memorial Open 550 winner 'Unmatched' with Frank Harvey, organiser, Lenny McKinney, Ciaran Walsh being presented with the winner’s trophy by Christy’s daughter, Charmaine Coyle. In between is Christy’s son Mark Gillespie. Centre is William Cogan, then Jo, Noel, Mark, Aisling, Faith and Paul (Christy’s brother).

In heat one of the Track Lotto Tri distance, ‘Finnside Gem’ was a trap to line winner by five lengths in 29.72 for Lifford owner Joseph White.

In heat two we had the easiest winner of the night, ‘Shanty Moyola’. The January ’22 bitch was a hot 4/7 favourite and came home to win by 10 lengths in 29.59 for Andy Hagan.

In the final heat, ‘Catus Spock’ (7/4) was last going into the back straight but the December ’20 dog relished the testing conditions and got up near the line to win by a length in 30.56 for Coalisland owner Michael McAlliskey.

As normal, racing returns on Monday with the first race at 8pm.

Christy Gillespie/ Foyle Hospice Stake Open 575 winner 'Ben's Teddy'. In centre, Pat Buckley with Teddy., Spike Murphy receiving the trophy from Martina McKinney, Christy’s partner.

Fantastic night of racing

at Lifford Stadium

Last Sunday the Christy Gillespie Memorial and Foyle Hospice Race Night took place at Lifford Stadium and what a night it was! The biggest crowd since the track reopened was in attendance to support the special 13 race card.

In the Christy Gillespie Memorial/Foyle Hospice Open 575, ‘Ben's Teddy’ was 6/4 favourite for Berkshire owner Pat Buckley and it turned into a fantastic race. ‘Hangover Phantom’ was 5/1 before the off and it looked good for the Galway track record holder when ‘Ben's Teddy’ did not break well. ‘Droopys Alisa’ (trap two) was second going into the back straight with ‘Ben's Teddy’ but the latter showed big pace to go by ‘Droops Alisa’ though he was still was four lengths behind ‘Hangover phantom’ coming into the straight. However, once he hit the hill he went past the early pacesetter to win by one and a half lengths in 31.45 for the 575 yards and land the €5,000 prize.

In the Christy Gillespie memorial 550, ‘Hawkfield Blue’ was the 6/4 favourite but he totally mistimed the break. It was a different story for ‘Unmasked’ from trap five. The September ’21 bitch, who is trained by John Linehan in Cork and owned by the ‘Swipe Right Syndicate’, broke very fast from trap five to go clear along the back straight and came home four and a half lengths clear in 29.97 for the 550 yards with ‘Hawkfield Blue running on well for second.

Just to finish, on behalf of all the Greyhound community, a big ‘thank you’ to Len McKinney and Aiden McAllister who organised the meeting in memory of their dear friend, Christy Gillespie, and to all the people who donated special prizes for the draws. Thanks also to all the staff at Lifford track who worked so hard before and during the event.