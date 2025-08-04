Competitors take part in the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Competitors take part in the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney

City of Derry's Aidan Healy leads home annual Galliagh Feile 5k - Photo Special

By Michael Wilson
Published 4th Aug 2025, 16:56 BST
City of Derry Spartan, Aidan Healey, led home a high quality field at the annual Galliagh Feile’s 5k road race last Friday evening.

Healey produced an impressive display to claim top honours ahead of runner-up Laurence O’Neill and third placed Darragh Norby from Foyle Valley. Another Foyle Valley athlete, Molly Heaney, was first female home with runners of all ages and ability turning out for anther excellent event. As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was on hand to capture all the action so check out a few of the memorable images and faces from the popular local race….

Molly Heanu, Foyle Valley, was the first female across the winning line in the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Molly Heanu, Foyle Valley, was the first female across the winning line in the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney

Molly Heanu, Foyle Valley, was the first female across the winning line in the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Foyle Valley’s Darragh Norby finished in third place in the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Foyle Valley’s Darragh Norby finished in third place in the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney

Foyle Valley’s Darragh Norby finished in third place in the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Laurence O’Nell finished second in the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Laurence O’Nell finished second in the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney

Laurence O’Nell finished second in the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Aidan Healey, City of Derry Spartans, won the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Aidan Healey, City of Derry Spartans, won the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney

Aidan Healey, City of Derry Spartans, won the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:City of Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice