Healey produced an impressive display to claim top honours ahead of runner-up Laurence O’Neill and third placed Darragh Norby from Foyle Valley. Another Foyle Valley athlete, Molly Heaney, was first female home with runners of all ages and ability turning out for anther excellent event. As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was on hand to capture all the action so check out a few of the memorable images and faces from the popular local race….
1. Molly Heanu, Foyle Valley, was the first female across the winning line in the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Foyle Valley’s Darragh Norby finished in third place in the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Laurence O’Nell finished second in the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Aidan Healey, City of Derry Spartans, won the Galliagh Feile 5km road race on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney
