Conal McBrearty from Rathmor Warriors (left) fights Cian McCabe for a five nations title.

CREGGAN fighter Conal McBrearty will be one of the headline attractions at Friday night’s ‘Super Fight Night’ show at the Waterfoot Hotel.​

The Culdaff Gardens man, fighting out of Rathmor Warriors, will fight for the Five Nations title against a highly ranked opponent from Cavan, Cian McCabe.

That mouthwatering fight will be one of four Five Nations title fights on the Topring Promotions show.

It’s the local kickboxing promotors’ 10th show staged in the city over the years, sanctioned by the WKU, and this promises to be one of the best yet!

There is a full card of boxing, kickboxing and K1 contests with 17 fights in total on the night offering good value for money.

It’s set to feature clubs from all over Ireland with two clubs coming from England – from Kent and Walsall - for the event.

Galliagh Kickboxing Academy has eight fighters on the show as well as TMA, TMG, Kickfit Strabane, Castle k1, FightClub NI, Emerald Kickboxing, Full Circle Martial arts, Ryano Virginia, TMA Trojans (Walsall) and S2 Martial Arts (Kent).

Ringside tickets are sold out. Standard tickets are priced at £25 and are available from fighters, coaches and Euphoria Gym 24hour during reception hours. U14s pay at door £15.

Organisers would like to thank sponsors; Discount Tyre Centre, Ferry Clever, Euphoria Gym 24hour, The Bentley, Sparkle and Shine, NM Bodyworks, The Cosh Bar and Grill, Pro Recovery, Toland Training, Sherriffs Mountain Lodge, Smart Pay NI, McLaughlin Plant Hire, CG contract Cabling and All Plumbing Services and Seaview Tavern, Malin Head.

