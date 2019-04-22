Connor Coyle wants to put on a show on Las Vegas boxing debut

CONNOR COYLE plans to put on a show when he makes his Las Vegas debut this Thursday.

The talented middleweight (9-0) makes his second outing of 2019 when he takes on Robert Burwell (8-2-0) at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in ‘Sin City’.

And the 28 year-old, who is looking to take his unblemished record into double figures, predicts the fight against the Florida native won’t go the distance.

“With each fight I’m getting better and better,” said Coyle. “In a way this fight will be tough as I’m expecting him to come forward with a lot of punches, trying to knock me out.

“But that’s the kind of fight I want. Let him come and I’ll just pick him off, punch by punch.

“I don’t see this one going the distance,” he predicted. “I want to put on a show in Vegas but I’ll do it the right way and box smart.”

While he’s not taking his opponent for granted, Coyle reckons he’s the sharpest he’s ever been after a gruelling training camp which began in Derry with his amateur coach, Cahir Duffy and ended at his Florida base.

“Camp has been very good,” he explained. “We’re on point and probably sharper than I’ve ever been. That’s all down to staying active and staying in the gym since my last fight. I haven’t really taken my foot off the gas.

“Myself and Cahir Duffy have been working hard when I was back in Derry before I travelled to continue my camp in Florida.

“I’ve had some great sparring with Steven Donnelly and Paddy Gallagher before I came back to Saint Petersburg.”

Burwell has been largely inactive with this fight just his fifth outing in the past five years. He is, however, coming off two straight wins, including a TKO stoppage of Gundrick King in his last fight.

Coyle is confident he can take whatever the Amercian throws his way.

“Burwell is a one-dimensional fighter,” said Coyle. “I think my style will upset him and throw him off balance. But I don’t take anyone for granted. Everyone has a chance of winning.

“All I know is I’ve done my part for my confidence to be so high so all I can do is go in and put all that hard work together.”

The Derry man can’t wait to make his Vegas bow having fought the majority of his pro career in Florida and Ireland.

He fights under the Roy Jones Junior banner for the first time since signing an exclusive, long term promotional contract with the former pound-for-pound king and he’s relishing the pressure to perform on the big stage, live on UFC Fight Pass.

“I’m extremely excited to be fighting in Vegas as it’s the boxing capital of the world.

“I’ll always have pressure on before each fight because I always want to perform to my highest potential.

“I love the pressure, it pumps me up. I love being under those lights when that bell rings. Once that happens I know all the hard work I’ve done to prepare is over and now it’s time to enjoy it and get to action.”

It’s been a long camp which began almost immediately when he dispatched of Travis Scott last February and once he gets the job done on Thursday night, he can’t wait to get back to his hometown.

“I’m looking forward to coming back home to spend some quality time with my daughter. These camps are hard, emotionally, on me but after I win and get home it’s all worthwhile.

“I put all that effort and thought into every round in my fights.

“I’d like to thank Cahir Duffy for taking a lot of his time to prepare me each time in Derry for tough camps and St Joseph’s Boxing Club in Galliagh.

“I’d also like to thank the local sponsors in Derry for their continuous support. They help me out a lot through each camp.

Coyle is sponsored by: Classique Floor Designs; Paul’s Butchers, The Bentley Bar, The Metro Bar, James McClean, G&K Contracts, Ace Blinds, Sandwich Co., Emerge Fitness, Frankie Ramsey’s, Evolve Clothing Official, TLC Catering.