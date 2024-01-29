Council sports awards to make welcome return at Derry's Guildhall

Prizewinners at the 2018/19 Cou cil sports awards with then Mayor, Councillor Michaela Boyle, guest speakers Shirley McCay and Stuart Thompson and MC Denise Watson.

The event will be hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council, in partnership with the District Sports Forum, on Thursday May 30th and aims to publicly recognise the individuals, teams and clubs that contributed to local sport over the last 12 months.

Winners of the 15 categories will be announced on the night and nominees are now being sought now for athletes and coaches who reside within the Council area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards were last hosted before the Covid pandemic in 2019 and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, welcomed their return.

“The Derry Strabane Sports Awards are Council’s way of acknowledging and rewarding the achievements of our local sports fraternity over the last 12 months,” she said, “It has been another vintage year for sport with local clubs and individuals shining at local, national and international level and it’s important we celebrate and recognise the often unseen work that goes into achieving that.”

Nominations are accepted from organisations, local sports clubs, schools, youth clubs and individuals. Applicants and nominees should note only the information included on nomination forms will go forward for assessment by the awards panel.

To be an eligible candidate, sports people must be a resident of the Council area and all nominees must be involved in an amateur capacity in a sport that is recognised by Sport NI and/or the Irish Sports Council. The nominator, the nominee, a team representative and a guest will receive an invitation to the awards ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations must be submitted online by Friday, February 2nd at 4pm. For more information and to make a nomination visit derrystrabane.com/sportsawards