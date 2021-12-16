Daryl Gurney reaches third round after thrilling PDC World Darts Championship win

Daryl Gurney celebrates after his second round win over Ricky Evans, at the William Hill World Darts Championships, at Alexandra Palace. Picture by Lawrence Lustig

The 35-year-old had to come from behind after he lost the first leg 3-2 in what was a cracking opening to the match. However Gurney showed his class and, in the end, ran out a comfortable victor at Alexandra Palace.

Gurney will be hoping to go at least one step further and reach the semi-final as he has been knocked out at the quarter-final stage twice in previous visits to Ally Pally.

In the third round Gurney, will now face the winner of Rob Cross versus Raymond Van Barneveld or Lourence Ilagan and that game at Ally Pally will take place after Christmas.

The Waterside man admitted that he was delighted with the second round victory over Evans but isn’t getting too carried away, especially as he knows Thursday’s encounter was a tough if entertaining battle.

“There’s never an easy match at the World Championships and today was no different,” insisted Gurney.

“That 68 I threw to win the second set really changed the game for me and I think I was the better player but to be honest Ricky should have had the fourth set and we should have been playing a fifth and final set, but thankfully he missed and I’m through.

“But look, it’s only one game. Yes I’m glad to be still in the draw but, as I said, it could have been 2-2 and Ricky could have absolutely annihilated me in the fifth set so, for me, I’m very, very, happy just to be still in the competition, still fighting.”

Gurney also admitted he was looking forward to going home and spending time with his little boy, Daryl Junior, and his family.

“I’m going home on Friday and I’m going to spend a day with my wee boy,” he added.

“I missed his school play for this so Christmas Day is going to be my son’s day. Darts will be put on the back burner for the day and Christmas Day will be for my son. After that I’ll be back practicing to face whoever.