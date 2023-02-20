Mia Dooher (St Michael’s PS), Bonnie Devlin (St Anne’s PS) and Summer Barr (Hollybush PS).

Finishing first place in the girls’ race was Bonnie Devlin, a pupil at St Anne’s Primary School, followed by Summer Barr from Hollybush Primary School, in second place and Mia Dooher from St Michael’s Primary School, Dunamanagh finishing in third place.

Sean Davitt from Hollybush Primary School, gained the top spot in the boys’ race, whilst Niall Callan from Broadbridge Primary School, Eglinton finished in second place and Leighton Doherty also from Hollybush Primary School, finished in third position.

The winning athletes are now in full training mode for the final which takes place on Friday 3rd March 2023 at Mallusk Playing Fields. Following the final, the top 20 girls and top 20 boys will be invited to join Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad. The accolade includes participating in 9 training sessions over 12 months to support the personal development of talented young athletes.

Leighton Doherty (Hollybush PS), Sean Davitt (Hollybush PS) and Niall Callan (Broadbridge PS).

The League, which is committed to encouraging young people to have an active and healthy lifestyle, was launched in October 2022 by Flahavan’s and Athletics NI ambassador and award-winning athlete, Nick Griggs.