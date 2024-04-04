The Vipers welcome the Causeway Giants to 'The Pit' in Greysteel on Sunday (k.o. 2pm). Photo: Ian Humes

Reflecting to the last meeting between the teams, torrential rain and extreme winds made it difficult for either team to score with both defences controlling the game. With three minutes left in the fourth quarter it took Vipers’ running back Josh Reed to use his legs to travel 95 yards to the house and finally put the Vipers on the board for the first time this season.

However, it did not take long for the Giants to retaliate with a rushing touchdown of their own as they capitalised only two plays into the next drive which was set up by a lovely kick return of 40 yards. With the score tied at 6-6 and only two seconds left on the clock, both teams lined up. The Giants had one opportunity to

score and quarter-back Jig McCoy scrambled to the end zone to secure the upset win for the Giants.

So, with the weather set to be better this time around and with the Vipers retaining home advantage in the Vale Centre, will the Vipers finally redeem themselves after a flurry of mistakes or will the Giants prove once and for all that they contenders in this division?

There is much excitement around the league as we have two match-ups in each division. In the Premier Division, the Belfast Knights make the trip to Mullingar to face the Westmeath Minotaurs. With both teams starting their seasons in defeat to the South Dublin Panthers, the question is can Minotaurs’ Quarter-back Joe Kinahan rally his troops to overcome the thunderous defense of the Knights, led by Spencer McDowell and Robbie Alexander?

Also in the Premier Division, the Belfast Trojans are making the ‘business trip down south” as they quoted against the Cork Admirals. The Trojans are coming into this match-up as favourites after a strong shut-out performance away to the UL Vikings. Meanwhile, the Admirals’ last match-up against UCD resulted in a defeat, so will Admirals’ Head Coach, Alan Lomasney, be able to counteract his team’s previous teething problems or will Trojans quarter-back Dom Lynn throw them right back into Cork Harbour?

In Division One we have the previously mentioned match-up of the Vipers and the Giants. Also in the Division, we have the NI Razorbacks at home against the Cill

Dara Crusaders. Two weeks ago, both teams suffered losses against the Wexford Eagles and West Dublin Rhinos respectively. This game will be one to keep a close eye on as both teams are desperate for a win to align their seasons goals in the front view mirror.