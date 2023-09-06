​Derry Judo Quartet shine at Commonwealth Tournament in South Africa

Aedan O'Doherty from Derry's Konarakai Judo Club receives his gold medal at the recent Commonwealth Judo Tournament in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Aedan O'Doherty, Callum Green, Zach Gallagher and Shane Gallagher – all aged from between 16 and 21 – bagged a fantastic five podium finishes between them, performances which included one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

All players hail from Derry’s Konarakai Judo Club and were coached by Paul Green, himself a former Commmonwealth Tournament Gold Medallist and Commonwealth Games competitor at the Manchester Games in 2002.

Each player demonstrated a huge level of commitment over a sustained period in order to represent N.I. at the tournament. Every athlete who competed had to meet certain criteria and standards in order to be invited to compete at the tournaments and an intensive training schedule was undertaken once the quartet’s selection was confirmed.

Bronze medal winner from Konarakai Judo Club, Zach Gallagher, celebrates with coach Paul Green in South Africa.

The Judoka worked around studying for GCSEs, ‘A’ Levels, full time working and parenting, with four weekly training sessions, including weekends, and additional sessions during lunch-breaks or early mornings to ensure they would be ready for the trip to Port Elizabeth whose cultural highlights range from the fascinating Donkin Heritage Trail to the Fort Frederick monument.

“It is not amiss to highlight the support given to these athletes form their friends and family,” explained a spokesperson for the local club, "Parents who provide transport to and from training sessions; partners who recognise the commitment and sacrifices it takes; bosses who allow time off work; friends who help with fund-raising, the list goes on and all contributed to what proved a very successful tournament for all the players involved.

“Although representing Northern Ireland, the tournament in Port Elizabeth was entirely self funded for all the athletes and coaching staff. The players undertook their own fund-raising campaign to raise the much needed money - approximately £2,500 per player.

"It was a great effort and both Derry City Council and the University of Ulster are to be acknowledged and thanked for their financial contributions in support of these talented athletes.”

Konarakai Judo Club's bronze medal winner, Shane Gallagher, celebrates with coach Paul Green in Port Elizabeth.

In total, 15 athletes from across Northern Ireland travelled to South Africa bringing back a total of 15 medals - 6 Gold, 3 Silver and 6 Bronze.

All four local athletes are considered to be amongst Ulster's top performing Judo players and continue to train and develop their skills.