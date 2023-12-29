Derry’s Daryl Gurney will face Dave Chisnall for a place in the quarter-finals of the PDC World Championships after seeing off ‘Rapid’ Ricky Evans at Alexandra Palace.

Daryl Gurney is into the last 16 of the PDC World Championships at 'Ally Pally'.

After defeating Steve Beaton in round two, Gurney advanced to the last 16 in what was the final match of another thrilling day’s play at ‘Ally Pally’. But the Waterside thrower didn’t have it all his own way as Evans lived up to his name with a ‘Rapid’ start to take the first set in some style and leave Gurney dwelling over missed chances. Evans won the set 3-1 but during the break Gurney had time to compose himself and came out fighting.

Indeed Gurney was able to snatch the second set by checking out on a double 18 to win 3-2. Gurney then found himself 2-1 up in the third with a chance to take the set and make it 2-1 on the race to four sets. Unfortunately, the set went to Evans, coming back from 2-1 to win 3-2 with Gurney missing a chance to check out and take the set on a bullseye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moving onto the fourth set it was 2-2 with Gurney at the oche needing only 86. Picking off a treble 18 to leave a double 16 check out to tie the match. Gurney takes a step back to compose himself but the ‘Ally Pally’ showed their disapproval of Gurney for taking his time. It may have unnerved him, but only temporarily, as he missed the first dart but made his final one count to tie the match at it two sets a piece.

It was anyone’s game at this point but it was Gurney who took control to put himself 3-2 up as Evans was left regretting missed opportunities. Gurney was left with a 164. Having already hit treble 20 and treble 18, all he needed to finish the set was a ‘bull’ and he did not disappoint, claiming the set in spectacular style to put himself one set away from the round of 16.

In set six Gurney was left with the chance to win the match with 84 left whilst already two legs to one up in the set. Gurney took his time once again to hit a treble 16 and leave him requiring double 18 to win. Gurney took a step back to wipe his brow which again unsettled the ‘Ally Pally’ crowd who booed his hesitation. He held his nerve, stepping up with two darts to hit a double 18. Although he missed his first throw, he made no mistake with his second, claiming the set 3-1 to win the match 4-2 and book himself a spot in the round of 16.

In his press conference after the game Gurney expressed his happiness to be through to the round of 16, admitting he was “over the moon” to secure what was a hard fought win against Evans, especially after leaving himself at a disadvantage by not practicing as much as he would have liked during his Christmas break: