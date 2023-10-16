Young athletes prepare to take part in the 200th edition of the Derry City Parkrun at the weekend.

The junior parkrun takes place every Sunday and is a free, safe and fun way for children to take part in a 2k run (jog or walk).

It is open to any child over four years old and they can take part until the day before their 15th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course is marshalled so that juniors will be in sight of at least one marshal at all times.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Parkrun Director Conn O'Neill and Mayor Logue with a cake to celebrate the 200th event

Mayor Logue started Sunday’s event where 85 young runners completed the course on the St Columb’s Park greenway.

“I was privileged to be able to attend the Derry City junior parkrun on their 200th outing on Sunday morning,” she said.

“Junior parkrun is a great introduction to running and physical exercise for the young people who take part and while some of them may go on to pursue further goals in running, all of them will reap the social, physical and mental benefits it brings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event would not be possible without the dedicated network of volunteers who host it each Sunday and I would like to thank them for the positive impact they have had on so many young people’s lives over the last 200 events.

Mayor Patricia Logue with Junior Parkrun Volunteers

“I would encourage all the youngsters in our City and District to consider trying out the junior parkrun, what better way to start your Sunday morning than by getting up, outdoors and active.