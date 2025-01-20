Ann Hebor, owner and coach at Shooting Starz Gymnastics Club, has been nominated for a Lifetime Award at the 2025 British Gymnastics Awards

A precocious gymnast and coach from Derry have earned national recognition for embodying the best the sport has to offer.

Erin Lavery and Ann Hebor, of Shooting Starz Gymnastics Club, are up for the ‘Young Person of the Year’ and ‘Lifetime Award’ at the British Gymnastics Awards respectively, due to their boundless energy and enthusiasm for the sport. And with her efforts having now led to national recognition, Lavery was bursting with excitement.

"I am surprised and shocked to receive the amazing news I have been selected as a finalist in the 2025 awards for young person of the year,” she said, "It’s incredible to be recognised for doing something I love! From training to competing to volunteering to coaching my own team, I love being so involved with gymnastics."

Hebor added: "Being a finalist for the 2025 British Gymnastics awards has come as a surprise to be honest, but I'm absolutely delighted. Coaching gymnastics has been my passion from the age of 15 and having the privilege of running my own club for the past 18 years has come with some setbacks but mostly happy memories that I treasure.

Shooting Starz gymnast Erin Lavery who has been nominated for Young Person of the Year at the 2025 British Gymnastics Awards.

"I do have to agree with the statement that when you do what you love, you never work a day in your life. I wish all the finalist the best of luck."

The British Gymnastics Awards have seen a record-breaking number of nominations this year, focusing on those who have demonstrated a commitment to delivering an uplifting gymnastics experience for all and living the inclusive, aspirational and supportive values of the sport.

British Gymnastics want to shine a spotlight on exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities and wider society.

Sarah Powell, British Gymnastics CEO, said: "This year, we are thrilled to announce a record-breaking number of nominations for the British Gymnastics Awards, a testament to the extraordinary individuals and organisations that make our sport so special.

“These nominations highlight the incredible dedication and passion that ensure gymnastics remains enjoyable, safe, and accessible to everyone, creating lasting positive impacts for individuals, local communities and wider society.

“A standout theme this year has been the celebration of those who go above and beyond to deliver uplifting gymnastics experiences, exemplifying our core values: inclusive, supportive and aspirational.

“To all the finalists, congratulations on this remarkable achievement. Your hard work and commitment inspire us all, and you should be immensely proud of your contributions to our sport."

The 2025 British Gymnastics Awards recognise exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe, and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities, and wider society. Visit British Gymnastics Awards for more information