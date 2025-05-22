Do it Jella pictured with the Friel family, sponsors Michael Young, Greg White and his son Jon, Martin Hagan and owner Andrew White.

The final of the Brandywell Gold Cup was the feature race at Brandywell on Monday night's card.​

In the betting market before the off Gabriel's Dream, who was the fastest semi-final winner in a time of 28.13, was the 6/4 favourite to win the final.

Do it Jella, who also won her semi-final the previous week in a time of 27.99, was next best in the betting at 5/2 to win.

At trap rise it was a very level break but just approaching the first bend Gabriel's Dream from trap one drove through on the inside to take the lead around the opening bends and into the back straight. At that point, Do it Jella from trap five had then moved into second but Gabriel's Dream was four lengths clear and looked the likely winner.

Italian lady pictured with ladies from the Ballybofey & Stranorlar Woman’s Group along with owner Jimmy Anderson and his daughter Caeleen.

Going around the final bends Do it Jella did start to close but in the straight she still had two lengths to make up on the early pacesetter. In a thrilling finish Do it Jella, just in the shadows of the winning line, got up to win by a head over Gabriel's Dream in a time of 28.13 for Lifford based owner Andrew White and his father Ray who trained the winner. After the final the winning connections received a great reception at the presentation of the trophy at the winning line.

The Brandywell Gold Cup Consolation final was up next. Meenagh Milan who looked unlucky in the semi-finals was the 6/4 favourite to win and the June ‘23 dog showed good early pace to lead around the opening bends. He maintained the gallop into the home straight and although Mineola Peerless was finishing fast, Meenagh Milan held on well to win for Coalisland based owner Michael Corr. Racing as normal next Monday night at 8pm!