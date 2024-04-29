Ireland swimmers Nicole Turner, joint gold medallist, left, and Dearbhaile Brady, bronze medallist, after the Women's 50m Freestyle S6 Final during day five of the Para Swimming European Championships at the Penteada Olympic Pools Complex in Funchal, Portugal. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The team of six swimmers collected a staggering 11 medals over the course of the week including three golds between Roisin Ni Riain and Nicole Turner. Limerick swimmer Ni Riain had by far the busiest schedule of the week, with six races to contest, five of those with heat stages, but she rose to the occasion and returned to Ireland with five medals: two gold, three silver and one bronze.

Paralympic gold medallist Ellen Keane competed in two events, coming away with silver in her preferred event the 100m breaststroke to mark what was her last European Championships in style. Keane will retire after the Paralympic Games in Paris this summer.

Nicole Turner also had an excellent week in the pool, coming away with one of each, gold silver and bronze. Her gold medal in the 50m freestyle on day 5 was the most exciting of her finals, ending with joint gold being awarded as Turner and her competitor touched the wall at the exact same time.

Dearbhaile Brady reacts at the finish after finishing third in the Women's 50m Freestyle S6 Final at the Penteada Olympic Pools Complex in Funchal, Portugal. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

And that freestyle yielded more Irish success for local swimmer Dearbhaile, who has experienced the world stage already having at the Para Swimming Championships last August in Manchester, but was taking part in her first European Championships. The Co. Derry girl competed in three events, a significant step up from one at the Worlds but was delighted to claim her first ever medal at a major championships, winning bronze alongside her teammate and idol, Turner in that dramatic 50m freestyle final.

Speaking after the final Dearbhaile said, “It was quite a shock seeing my name come up there. I was really nervous coming into the race but I’m really proud of how I swam.”