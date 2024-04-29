Feeny's Dearbhaile grabs bronze at Para Swimming European Championships in Madeira
The team of six swimmers collected a staggering 11 medals over the course of the week including three golds between Roisin Ni Riain and Nicole Turner. Limerick swimmer Ni Riain had by far the busiest schedule of the week, with six races to contest, five of those with heat stages, but she rose to the occasion and returned to Ireland with five medals: two gold, three silver and one bronze.
Paralympic gold medallist Ellen Keane competed in two events, coming away with silver in her preferred event the 100m breaststroke to mark what was her last European Championships in style. Keane will retire after the Paralympic Games in Paris this summer.
Nicole Turner also had an excellent week in the pool, coming away with one of each, gold silver and bronze. Her gold medal in the 50m freestyle on day 5 was the most exciting of her finals, ending with joint gold being awarded as Turner and her competitor touched the wall at the exact same time.
And that freestyle yielded more Irish success for local swimmer Dearbhaile, who has experienced the world stage already having at the Para Swimming Championships last August in Manchester, but was taking part in her first European Championships. The Co. Derry girl competed in three events, a significant step up from one at the Worlds but was delighted to claim her first ever medal at a major championships, winning bronze alongside her teammate and idol, Turner in that dramatic 50m freestyle final.
Speaking after the final Dearbhaile said, “It was quite a shock seeing my name come up there. I was really nervous coming into the race but I’m really proud of how I swam.”
It was also a huge milestone for newcomer to the team, Deaton Registe as he made is first major championships debut with the team. He competed in one event, the 100m breaststroke final and finished fourth. Barry McClements competed in two events over the week and was delighted to secure his first ever European Championships medal in the 100m butterfly.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.