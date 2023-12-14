​Monday will see the final meeting of the year at Brandywell before the Christmas break it’ promises to be quite the finale with three finals down for decision.

Novice Sprint, heat one, was won by 'Da Three Divils', pictured with (from left) Martin Fahy, Michael McLaughlin and Darren Fahy with his son, Oisin.

The semi-finals took place last week with the novice sprint heats first up. In the first, June ’22 bitch ‘De Three Divils’ (2/1) broke well from trap six and came home an easy winner by over six lengths in a time of 17.22 for Gavin Fahy.

In the second semi-final ‘Choctawhatate’ held on to win by a length from the favourite ‘Titanic Gift’ in 17.13 and at odds of 2/1 for Tyrone owner Kim Gervin.

In the first semi-final of the Lotto Christmas Carol 500 a good punt was landed by ‘Bit View Kate’, 6/4 into 4/6. She took the lead around the opening bends and won by two lengths in 28.85 for Mairead Miller.

Guys and Dolls Round 1, Heat 3 winner Manlishi Reb with his owner James Kerr. (Photo: John Killen)

In the second semi-final ‘Naldo’ showed brilliant early pace and, despite tiring, still won by over a length at 2/1 in a time of 28.69 for Georgia Gibbons.

The last set of semi-finals was the Track Lotto Christmas Cracker Sprint. In the first, ‘Galliagh Black’ was am easy winner, coming home over seven lengths clear in 16.95 at odds of 5/4 for Ciaran McLaughlin.

The second semi-final was the closest finish of the night. ‘Lasair Dochais’, ‘Meenagh Mustang’ and ‘Mimees Lad’ had a great battle and a photo finish was required before ‘Lasair Dochais’ (5/2) got the verdict by a short head for Kevin O'Kane in a time of 17.15. ‘Meenagh Mustang’ was second with ‘Mimees Lad’ third.

On Monday the first final will be the Novice sprint and ‘Titanic Gift’ is selected to win in the Christmas carol 500 final The early pace of Naldo could be the Deciding factor and he is the selection to win in the Christmas cracker sprint it looks wide open but Meenagh Mustang look's a improving pup and he is selected to win a very open looking final so it will be the final meeting of the year at the Track and a big thank you to the Track management and Thomas Hasson who runs the track Lotto and Lynda Bonner who has done fantastic work through out the year promoting the Track and of course all the owners and Trainer's who support the track Every week so final meeting of the year on Monday night at 8pm with the racing set to resume in the New year Details Later

Track Lotto Christmas Cracker 300 Heat 1 was won by 'Galliagh Black'. Pictured with, from left; Colin McLaughlin and daughter, Caitlin.

SEMI FINALS AT LIFFORD

There will be racing as normal at Lifford Tonight and on Sunday night and on both night semi finals of competitions will be the main race's on the cards Tonight the Bookmakers sponsored 525 will be the main race's on the card in the first semi final Rosshill Dixie is selected to win from Trap five with Moyola croira from trap Four and Knaphill from trap two also fancied to make next week's final.On Sunday nights card there will be three sets of semi finals The Guy's and Doll's competition kindly sponsored by central Kennels will be first on the card in the first semi final Manalishi Rab from trap six is the selection with Bravemansgame from trap two and Ross Dame from Trap four also selected to make the final in the second Semi final Rosshill News is fancied to win with Chasing williebe from trap Three and Xhaka from trap five also looking to have a great chance of getting through to next week's final.in the second set of guys and Dolls semi finals Louder from trap five is the selection with Nellie's Gypsy from trap six and Cal's Range also selected to make next week's final the final semi finals will be the Fitzwilliams sports sponsored sprint in the first semi final Eire Magic from trap four is the selection with Dromrich spot from trap two and My Revolut tipped to Qualify Also. in the second semi final Drowsy Sydney from Trap two is selected to win with Do it Bono from Trap three and TuneIntomorrow from trap six tipped to get the last qualifying spots in the Finals . so just to finish racing as normal tonight 7.45pm start and racing on Sunday night starting at the Earlier Time of 6pm and please note racing next week will be on Thursday and Friday night with a 7.45pm start and no racing will take place next Sunday night.