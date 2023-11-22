​There was an eight race card at Brandywell on Monday night where the main race on the card was the final of the Track Lotto sponsored Tri-Distance.

'Abigail's Muffin' with Rory O’Donnell (back left), Liam McLaughlin (centre), Caolin O’Donnell (right) and Tom Mullan kneeling behind the dog.

This competition was run over three different distances. Normally it would go up in distance with each round but it was this time it was run back, starting with a 525 then 500 and with the final over the sprint distance.

The unbeaten ‘Finnside Gem’ was 6/4 favourite for the final and the July ’21 bitch who was a trap to line winner in each of her heats looked a generous price. So it proved as she broke well and more or less coasted home a very easy five and a quarter lengths winner in 16.74 for her Lifford based owner, Joseph White.

In the third race over 500 yards ‘Matty's Boy’ ran superbly. The July ’21 dog won the previous week at the track but was up a bit in grade and looked in trouble when ‘Fast Fit Dream’ from trap four went into a long lead. Approaching the third bend ‘Fast Fit Dream’ was coming back to the field but he still looked as if he would hold on until ‘Matty's Boy’ ran on very strongly and stuck his head out near the line to win by a neck at 5/2 to win in a time of 28.04 for Lifford owner Martin Gallagher.

'Galliagh Sky' pictured with winning owner, Ciaran McLaughlin.

In race seven the in-form kennel of Willie Mullan provided the winner as ‘Roads Ice’, a January ’21 bitch, returned to form. Well supported into evens she never looked in danger, coming home just over two lengths clear in 16.99 for her Foyle Road trainer.

In the final race over the sprint distance ‘Kilbride Classic’, a winner the previous week at the track, doubled up with another win. Well punted at 2/1, the August ’21 bitch broke very fast and ran on strongly to win by two lengths in 16.93 for Georgia Gibbons.

As normal racing resumes next Monday at the track with an 8pm start .

Mullan Kennel claims ‘Six of Best’ at Lifford

Track Lotto Tri-Distance-Final winner 'Finnside Gem' with Joseph White and his wife Lorna (centre) receiving their trophy from Mairead Miller, Track Lotto.

Last weekend’s racing at Lifford proved a fantastic couple of days for Derry based trainer Willie Mullan who had SIX winners over the two nights, with five of his winners coming on Friday night’s card.

Leg one arrived in the third race over the sprint distance when ‘Riada Jean’, who was well supported into 6/4, made every post a winning one in 17.86.

The second leg came in the next race with ‘Rosshill Wildcat’, a 7/4 shot, making it over the 525 yards in 29.80.

In the fifth race the Mullan owned ‘Bravemansgame’ continued the bandwagon. The August ’20 dog was 6/4 favourite and a very easy winner by over nine lengths in 29.48.

In the next race it was another one for the Mullan Kennel thanks to ‘Roddicks Sydney’. A September ’21 dog with only two races on his card, yet the 2/1 shot never looked in danger and although running wide on the bend, he still had over six lengths in hand in a time of 17.81.

The kennel’s fifth winner came over the sprint distance in the last race. ‘Promises to Keep’, a January ’21 bitch, was punted into evens and never gave the punters a moment worry. Well away from trap one she soon took control and she went on to win by just under two lengths in 17.77.

We then had to wait until Sunday for the final leg of the six-timer with ‘Abigail's Muffin’ who was returning after a break. However, once again the vibes were good in the betting ring with ‘Abigail's Muffin’ heavily punted from evens into 4/6 before the off.

‘Abigail's Muffin’ did look in trouble early on when he broke slowly and ‘Sparkles Elle’ went clear but approaching the third bend ‘Abigail's Muffin’ started to close fast and he powered past the early pacesetter over the final bends before galloping on to win by five lengths in 29.15 to complete a brilliant weekend for the trainer Willie Mullan.