Local pupil Bonnie Devlin from St. Anne’s Primary School, Derry with Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League Ambassador, Hannah Gilliland, at the 2023-2024 launch in Portstewart.

Marking the 13th consecutive year of the Flahavan’s sponsorship, the 2023 Squad – the top placed girls and boys from the 2022 League, including local pupil Bonnie Devlin, from St. Anne’s PS - took to the beach for the first training session of the season which was attended by Hannah Gilliland, who is the new ambassador for the 2023-2024 League.

The 2023-24 league is set to attract approximately 4,000 competitors from 400 schools across NI, bringing together young runners aged between nine and 12 years old.

The format for 2023-24 will consist of three rounds across the six regions in NI, with the first of the rounds due to take place on Friday 20th October at Portadown Rugby Club, with schools competing in two out of the three rounds to qualify for the final in February 2024.

A keen cross-country runner hailing from Ballynahinch, Hannah has competed at various local and national competitions and she provided some words of inspiration for the squad:

“It is incredible to see the dedication, hard-work, and talent shining through from these young athletes. I have no doubt that the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League produces the best up and coming talent in Northern Ireland and I’m excited to see how each of the athletes’ progress throughout the league.

“With any sport, it’s vital to stay focused and motivated on, and by your goals, as well as maintaining a consistent training routine to achieve your potential. A nutritious, balanced diet is also important in any type of competitive sport, so the squad members, as well as the League participants are very fortunate to have Flahavan’s products on hand to keep them going throughout their training and competitive races.

“I remember when I was at this stage, so much to look forward to as the season progresses – wishing them all the best!”

Shauna Bratten, Marketing & Events Manager at Athletics NI, reflected on the importance of having Flahavan’s as a sponsor for the league:

“Athletics NI is delighted to continue working with Flahavan’s. Having the continued support of a respected brand such as Flahavan’s has really helped to put the league on the map, establishing it as a regular fixture in the sporting calendar.

“We’re also looking forward to collaborating with Hannah this year. We know and have seen through past successes that the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League is very often the springboard to an exciting sporting career for many of these talented young people, following in Hannah’s footsteps as she continues to succeed at a senior level.”

Speaking about the continued sponsorship, Alice Quirke, Brand Manager for Flahavan’s added: “Over the last 12 years we have built a fantastic relationship with Athletics NI, and we are excited to enter our 13th consecutive year as sponsors. We look forward to seeing the 2023-24 squad of young athletes’ progress, and the entire team at Flahavan’s wishes all the pupils the best of luck as they take part in this years’ league!”