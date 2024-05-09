Northwest Supplies A2/A3 winner 'Pivatol Time' with competition sponsor JP Briggs (on right) presenting Cora Mc Clelland with the winner’s trophy on behalf of winning owner Kelmore McConaghie. Beside her is her father Darren Mc Clelland. Included is Spencer Saberton, RM at Lifford Stadium, Neil McBride (NWGOBA) and kids, Rio Eakin, Freya Hall and Belle Eakin.

​There was no racing at Brandywell on Monday but racing took place on Friday and Sunday at Lifford where on Sunday, after three days of successful RNLI fundraising events in the town, the finale saw a night of gala racing at Lifford Stadium which included the prize draw.

The winner of the £2,000 first prize was well known Toomebridge greyhound man, Damien McCann, and there was a great atmosphere at the track with a Fantastic turnout.

Three competition finals where the highlight of a top class race card, the first the ‘Wishing you all the Luck in Life’ Tri Distance final over 550 yards in memory of Robert Bonner. Before the off the two semi final winners were well supported with ‘Damn the Bit’ from trap four second favourite at 7/4 and ‘Plenty of Frogs’ from trap five evens.

In the semi-final ‘Plenty of Frogs’ totally mistimed his start but it was a different story in the final as he flew from traps and it was race over! The June ’22 dog, owned by Letterkenny’s Ryan McGranghan, went well clear around the opening bends and came home with five lengths to spare in a time of 30.23. ‘Kooga King’ from trap one finished second.

Brassneck Bar S2 325 winner 'Dromrich Bula' with (from left) Dave Byrne, Michael McKenny and the sponsor Marty Healy.

The second final on the card was the Dan McCann Memorial 525 and, again, the betting revolved around the two semi final winners. ‘Easy Cara’ from trap five was 5/4 while Dance Cooper from four was 7/4 and again the start was going to be crucial. On semi final form ‘Easy Cara’ was expected to lead but it was ‘Dance Cooper’ who got away best. ‘Easy Cara’ did go second around the opening bends but try as she might she couldn’t pull back ‘Dance Cooper’ who won by a length and a quarter in 28.72 for Derry owner James Logue and trainer Willie Mullan.

The last final of the night was the North West Greyhound Supplies Tri-Distance over 575 yards and the two semi final winners dominated the betting market once again.

‘No Sock Gar’ from trap four was 11/10 favourite with ‘Quivers Nando’ from trap five next best at 7/4 with 4/1 and bigger on the rest of the field. At trap raise both fancied dogs where slow away and it was ‘Moyola Mac Tire’ from trap one that led but just on the bend ‘Pivatol Time’ from Trap Three shot around the outside to take the lead.

However, near the final bends ‘Quivers Nando’ started to close but ‘Pivatol Time’ is as game as they come and she galloped on strongly to win by a length and a quarter in 31.71 to land the E1,500 for Coleraine owner Kelmore Mcconaghie.

Laurence Crossan Memorial A4 550 winner 'Read The Room' with owner Georgina Gibbons (centre) receiving a trophy from her uncle, Lawrence Crossan. Behind is her father, Declan Crossan, and left is Cathryn Bogle, Treasa O Casaigh, her daughter Shakira, Biddy O Neill, Rylie McBride and Gary Bogle. Included is Willie Crossan, Laurence Gallagher, Ruairi Whyte, Rian, Calista and Padraig Bogle, Karen McDermott and George Cregan.

In the Swilly Lifeboat R.N.L.I Open Sprint it looked a great buckle on form between ‘Gortin Bid’ (2/1) from trap one and ‘Cluen Drum’ (Evns) from trap two. Both dogs were impressive winners in their last run at the track and we saw a brilliant display of early pace from ‘Cluen Drum’ who shot three lengths clear. The February ’22 dog maintained the lead with ‘Gortin Sid’ in pursuit but although ‘Gortin Sid’ tried his best, ‘Cluen Drum’ still had a length and a half advantage at the line in a flying time of 17.46 for Derry owner, Brendan Duffy.

So, after a fantastic night of racing, a big ‘thank you’ has to go to everyone involved over the weekend at the Lifford Together events and especially volunteers like Patrick McDevitt who produced the event plan. ‘Thank You’ also to all the people who hosted events and to businesses who supported the weekend. Thanks also to the staff at Lifford Stadium who worked tirelessly to produce posters and publicity, and to all people for attending and buying tickets to support the Swilly Lifeboat Station.