‘Generous’ impresses at Brandywell Stadium Gala night

The Patsy Loughrey Memorial S1/S2 325 won by 'It's My Mystery'. Sadly Patsy recently passed away, but was a very enthusiastic greyhound supporters who frequented Lifford and Brandywell. Patsy’s family, including all his sons, daughters and their children and some of his brothers and sisters were present to share in the love of greyhounds that were always present in the Loughrey Household in Derry. Winning owner Ciaran Coyle as well as trainer Charles Coyle, his son Shane, are pictured in the centre with the winner. (Photo by John Killen).

Race one was sponsored by the Tip Top Kennels and saw ‘Curlew Bubble’ (trap four) led until the home straight when ‘Townsend Jay’ came with a strong run, the June ’32 dog winning by just under two lengths in 17.01 at odds of 2/1 for Strabane owner John Porter.

Race four (525 yards) was sponsored by Infared Direct Ireland and turned out a very close affair. ‘Dan's Direction’ led until the third bend but ‘Beautiful Peggy’ and ‘Generous Story’ were closing. It was a real battle to the line but in a photo finish ‘Dan's Direction’ (2/1), owned by Laurence Crossan, held on to win by a neck from ‘Beautiful Peggy’ with ‘Generous Story’ in third.

The sixth race was sponsored by The Last Dance Syndicate and saw ‘Generous’ the most impressive winner on the card. The March ’22 bitch had only three races on her card and looked to have a tough task on her debut over 500 yards against some experienced dogs. However ‘Generous’ showed great pace from trap one and won by over five lengths in 27.64 at odds of 5/4 for Broughshane owner Charles Baxter.

The Eire Greyhound Racing Sprint at Brandywell was won by 'Dellser Miracle'. From left, Jason Mernor, Stephen Brown, owner Georgina Gibbons and Jooles Slater.

The final race on the cards was the Eire Sprint and the punters got it spot on. ‘Dellser Miracle’ was heavily punted from 2/1 to evens before the off and the June ’21 dog made no mistake. Breaking level, he soon hit the front and galloped on strongly to win by a length in 16.69 for Georgia Gibbons.

It's also great to see that once again all races at the track this Monday will be sponsored with the action underway at 8pm.

Three nights racing

at Lifford this weekend

The Infrared Direst Ireland 525, sponsored by Geoff Bateman, was won by Dan's Direction. Killian McConomy and Kayla Ming made the presentations and the collar/lead set to owner Lawrence Crossan. On the front right is Peter McMenamin.

It's going to be a busy weekend at Lifford Stadium this weekend with the track open tonight (Friday), Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight's (Friday) card sees the final of the Fitzwilliam Sports sponsored 575 as the main race of the evening. The final looks as if it will be a shoot-out between last week’s semi-final winners, ‘Tom Bom’, owned by Neil Conroy, who came from well off the pace to win in a time of 29.30, and ‘Mccaffs Girl’, owned by Peter McCafferty and trained by Stephen Radcliffe, who led around the opening bends and came home strongly

to win in a time of 29.50.

My personal view on this final is that if ‘Tom Bom’ can get a clear run around the opening bends then he should win this final for his Tyrone based owner.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) at the track there will be no live racing but there will be free entry and all the live racing from Shelbourne Park, featuring the final of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby with a winner's prize of € 125,000, will be shown in the Downstairs Bar with bookmakers betting and fast food and beverages available throughout the night.

Sunday at the track promises to be a very special day as it will be a fundraising event with all proceeds going to the Donegal Hospice. The event starts at 2.00pm with a car show featuring super cars, vintage cars, rally cars, lorries and motorbikes while activities also include bouncy castles, face-painting, trade stands and a BBQ. Entry for a car and driver will be €20 which includes entry to the dog racing and BBQ. Additional passengers will be €10 which also included admission to dog racing and BBQ while under 12s go free. The car show will finish at 5pm with the greyhound racing starting at 5.30pm.

