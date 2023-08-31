‘Generous’ impresses at Brandywell Stadium Gala night
Race one was sponsored by the Tip Top Kennels and saw ‘Curlew Bubble’ (trap four) led until the home straight when ‘Townsend Jay’ came with a strong run, the June ’32 dog winning by just under two lengths in 17.01 at odds of 2/1 for Strabane owner John Porter.
Race four (525 yards) was sponsored by Infared Direct Ireland and turned out a very close affair. ‘Dan's Direction’ led until the third bend but ‘Beautiful Peggy’ and ‘Generous Story’ were closing. It was a real battle to the line but in a photo finish ‘Dan's Direction’ (2/1), owned by Laurence Crossan, held on to win by a neck from ‘Beautiful Peggy’ with ‘Generous Story’ in third.
The sixth race was sponsored by The Last Dance Syndicate and saw ‘Generous’ the most impressive winner on the card. The March ’22 bitch had only three races on her card and looked to have a tough task on her debut over 500 yards against some experienced dogs. However ‘Generous’ showed great pace from trap one and won by over five lengths in 27.64 at odds of 5/4 for Broughshane owner Charles Baxter.
The final race on the cards was the Eire Sprint and the punters got it spot on. ‘Dellser Miracle’ was heavily punted from 2/1 to evens before the off and the June ’21 dog made no mistake. Breaking level, he soon hit the front and galloped on strongly to win by a length in 16.69 for Georgia Gibbons.
It's also great to see that once again all races at the track this Monday will be sponsored with the action underway at 8pm.
Three nights racing
at Lifford this weekend
It's going to be a busy weekend at Lifford Stadium this weekend with the track open tonight (Friday), Saturday and Sunday.
Tonight's (Friday) card sees the final of the Fitzwilliam Sports sponsored 575 as the main race of the evening. The final looks as if it will be a shoot-out between last week’s semi-final winners, ‘Tom Bom’, owned by Neil Conroy, who came from well off the pace to win in a time of 29.30, and ‘Mccaffs Girl’, owned by Peter McCafferty and trained by Stephen Radcliffe, who led around the opening bends and came home strongly
to win in a time of 29.50.
My personal view on this final is that if ‘Tom Bom’ can get a clear run around the opening bends then he should win this final for his Tyrone based owner.
Tomorrow night (Saturday) at the track there will be no live racing but there will be free entry and all the live racing from Shelbourne Park, featuring the final of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby with a winner's prize of € 125,000, will be shown in the Downstairs Bar with bookmakers betting and fast food and beverages available throughout the night.
Sunday at the track promises to be a very special day as it will be a fundraising event with all proceeds going to the Donegal Hospice. The event starts at 2.00pm with a car show featuring super cars, vintage cars, rally cars, lorries and motorbikes while activities also include bouncy castles, face-painting, trade stands and a BBQ. Entry for a car and driver will be €20 which includes entry to the dog racing and BBQ. Additional passengers will be €10 which also included admission to dog racing and BBQ while under 12s go free. The car show will finish at 5pm with the greyhound racing starting at 5.30pm.
Don't forget racing tonight (Friday) starts at 7.45pm while the track opens tomorrow at 6pm with free entry for the live Derby final night from Shelbourne Park and Sunday’s Donegal Hospice fundraising day starts at 2pm with the car show and the greyhound racing at the earlier time of 5.30pm.