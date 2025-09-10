Brandywell race winner Vermont Winter pictured with brothers (from left) Emlyn, Dean and Darren Toland

​Racing took place as normal last Monday night at Brandywell and the entire eight race card was sponsored by Greyhound Data Notable - the most comprehensive website that greyhound owners and breeders use for information on breeding, racing and adoption worldwide.

​Race three was the Greyhound Data Ask the Vet 300. Drumcrow Style from trap six was the evens favourite to win for the in-form Drumcrow kennel with Vermont Winter from trap four next best at 7/4.

At traprise Drumcrow Style totally mis-timed the break but Vermont Winter broke very well and went a few lengths clear. He ran on well after that and won in a time of 17.06 for the Donegal based Toland family.

Race four was the Greyhound Data Discussion Forum 500 and Starcash Barry, who won the final of the Willie and Mary Edgar Memorial final the previous week, was running from trap two. Rein Back, who finished third in that final, was also running from trap five in the race. At traprise Starcash Barry fell out and it was the outsider of the field Eager Marty - a 5/1 shot - that lead into the back straight by a few lengths with Rein Back a few lengths behind in second. Along the back straight Rein Back went to the front and looked the likely winner at that point but Cantunda Quinn from trap three started to close along with Starcash Barry and near the line Cantunda Quinn just got up to win by half a length in a time of 28.43 for local owner trainer Stephen Radcliffe. Rein Back held on for second with Starcash Barry a further half length back in third.

Gerard Lindsay winner Zoos Ariel pictured with owner Richard Grieve who was presented with the winners trophy by a member of the Lindsay family who turned out in large numbers with their children and grandchildren.

The last race on the card was the Thank You Greyhound Data sprint and Dakota Star who was 2/1 looked as if it was going to be an easy winner after flying from traps. However, it was her first race at the track and she checked very badly on the bend and, after a mix-up, Promise's to Keep went on to win by two lengths at odds of 4/1 in a time of 17.07 for local owner Tommy Mullan.

Next week at the track the All the Luck in Life Robert Bonner memorial night of racing will take place with all the races on the card having added prizemoney. First race at 8pm.

Meanwhile at Lifford last Saturday the open sprint was the main event on the card. On form it looked very competitive race and Saorlaith from trap four was the 6/4 favourite and stayed on strongly to win in a fast time of 17.48 for Tyrone based owner Teresa Hurson and her husband Eddie Hurson.

In race three also over the Sprint Distance again it looked competitive on form and it was 5/2 the field but Fagan’s Diva trapped well and the August ‘23 bitch showed good early pace to lead. She never looked in trouble and came home to win in a time of 18.07 for Derry based owner John McMonagle. The best time of the night over 525 yards came in the last race on the card.

Eddie Hurson (right) and Darragh Murray pictured after Saorlaith won at Lifford.

Cloneden Flash, who was disappointing in his last few races, returned to the form he was showing during the summer. He was well punted from 5/2 into 7/4 before the off and while he had been slowly away in his last few races it was a different story this time. He broke quickly and never looked in any danger. He won by three lengths in a good time of 29.15 for Dungannon based owners Paul O'Donnell/Enda Currie.

Racing will take place tomorrow night at the track with a 7.45pm start with Sunday night's card starting at 6pm.