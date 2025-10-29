The Dan McCann Ulster 500 second semi-final winner Meet More Often pictured with Eamon Curran and Thomas Curran.

​Greyhound followers are in for a top few nights of racing at both Lifford and Brandywell tracks.

At Lifford tomorrow night the final of the Boylesports Oaks will be the main race on the card and the final of the N.W.G.O.B.A 525 and the North West Supplies 525 will also be feature races.

Meanwhile at Brandywell on Monday night the Dan McCann Ulster 500 will be the main race on The Gala Keeperlit Race night.

The rest of the seven races on the night have all been sponsored with added prizemoney and trophies for all the winners.

The Dan McCann Ulster 500 first semi-final winner Eager Marty pictured with owner Damian McConville.

This has been organised by Kevin Perisi with the help of the Brandywell Greyhound Supporters Group and it is very kind of him to put in the hard work of seeking sponsorship for every race.

The Oaks final at Lifford sponsored by Boylesports has a fantastic €10,000 winner's prize and six top class Bitches will be in the line-up trying to win the massive pot tomorrow night for their respective connections.

And after last week's semi-finals, it looks very competitive on form but Magical Mag from trap two will start 6/4 favourite even though she faced defeat in last last week's semi-finals when she seemed to fatigue near the line.

However, leading in any final is a big advantage and she looks a certain leader in the final. If doing so, she is the selection to win for owner/trainer Patrick Guilfoyle.

Westway Rossa from trap five is selected as the danger. The N.W.G.O.B.A 525 final looks very open on semi-final form. Avenue Queen from trap three and Centenary Leo from trap five will be the front two in the betting and both have very good early pace but I'll select the strong staying Tumble Bumble from trap two to win the €2,000 pot for Derry based owner Conor Colby.

The third final on the Lifford card will be the North West Supplies 525 and Lifford based trainer Alan Byrne has a strong hand with two runners in the final with Ballybun Ranger from trap three and Ballymac Jedgar running from trap six.

Ballybun Ranger should lead from trap three but I thought Ballymac Jedgar was a bit unlucky in last week's semi-finals and with a better start he is the selection to win the €2,000 prize for owners, the Ballycrana syndicate and trainer Alan Byrne.

It will be on to Brandywell on Monday night when the Dan McCann Ulster 500 final is the feature race on the card. Two semi-finals of the competition took place last Monday night at the track and in the first semi, Inniskeen Mandy and Shesafunnylady were 2/1 joint favourites to win.

However, it was Eager Marty from Trap five that showed very good pace to lead around the opening bends and the January ‘24 dog kept on well to win in a time of 28.26 for Tyrone based owner Damian McConville.

Scally Annie finished second with Creevy Pat finishing in third to also qualify for the final.

In the second semi-final Meet More Often was the 5/4 favourite from her favoured trap one and she made every yard of the running to win in a time of 28.17 for local owner Eamon Curran.

Caislean Champ finished second with Up From Eskragh back in third getting the final spot in Monday night’s final.

Looking at Monday night’s final, the favourite will be Meet More Often but she has a tricky looking trap four to overcome.

On split times she should have the pace to get the lead on the run to the opening bends and if doing so she should win for her local owner.

Scally Annie from trap two is selected as the danger to the favourite so it's a fantastic few days of racing to look forward to with Lifford having three finals on tomorrow night’s card. The Boylesports Oaks final is the main race on the card and first race is off at 7.45 pm with Monday night’s card at Brandywell starting at 8pm as normal.

Boylesports Oaks Final (All Lifford Finals in trap order): Hackney Tango 5/2; Magical Mag 6/4; Daleroad Mya 12/1; Ashmar Una 16/1; Westway Rossa 5/2; Magical sapphire 6/1.

Dan McCaan Ulster 500 Final at Brandywell (Not in Trap order): Eager Marty; Scally Annie; Caislean Champ; Meet more Often; Creevy Pat; Up From Eskragh.

North West Greyhound Supplies 525 Final at Lifford: Slicer; Durrow Design; Ballybun Ranger; Dreenan Bella; Centenary’s Leo; Allegra Zaur.

N.W.G.O.B.A 525 Final at Lifford: Kimcat; Tumble Bumble; Ballycowen Izzy; Avenue Queen; Centenarys Leo; Allegra Zaur.