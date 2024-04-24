Spencer Saberton (left), Lifford Racing Manager, presents William Mullan with a trophy in recognition of his achievement in training 1,000 winners. Beside Mr Mullan is his nephew, Tom Mullan, and Janine Barber. (Photo by John Killen)

Last week his previously unraced pup, ‘McDuff’ had won in his debut race to bring up the magical milestone for Willie and in recognition of the achievement, Lifford Track Manager, Spencer Saberton, presented the local trainer with a special trophy and jacket.

Also, in the race named in his honour on the night, Willie achieved another significant milestone. He had 999 dogs who had finished second in races going into it and with ‘Dance Cooper’ runner-up that made it his 1000th second place as well! And it didn’t end there as veteran ‘Unreliable’ got up to win by a short head to make it 1001 winners for the Mullan Kennel on a memorable night.

Also on Sunday’s card we had four heats of the North West Greyhound Supplies in association with the N.W.G.O.B.A Tri distance competition. In heat one ‘She's cool’ from trap one, a good winner the previous week, led with ‘Unwanted Present’ from trap four second and 6/4 favourite, ‘Quivers Nando’ just in behind. Going into the third bend there was barely a length between all three but in a fantastic finish, ‘Quivers Nando’ just got up to win by a neck in 28.86 for Monaghan owner Benny Treanor. ‘Unwanted Present’ and ‘She's cool’ also go through to next Sunday night’s semi finals.

The NW Greyhound Supplies A2/A3 Heat 1 (525 yards) was won by 'Quivers Nando', pictured with Tom Mullan.

In heat two ‘Pivatol Time’ from Trap two was the 2/1 favourite and she showed good pace to lead, the strong stayer galloping on strongly to win by one and half lengths in 28.78 for Derry owner Kelmore McConaghie. ‘Tuttle's Bruno’ and ‘Burgess Bruno’ also qualified for the semi-finals.

In the third heat it was the man of the moment, Willie Mullan, who provided the winner. ‘Xhaka’ in trap five led the field and looked a winner going around the final bends but the strong stayer ‘Unreliable’ came with a big finish to win by a short head in 29.22. ‘Moyola Mac Three’ ran on well to also qualify for Sunday’s semi finals.

The final heat saw a very easy winner. ‘No Sock Gar’ was having his first run for Derry owner Patrick McIntyre and was strongly supported (2/1) but never gave the punters a moment's worry. He broke well from trap three and never looked in danger, coming home just over five lengths clear in 28.74. ‘Eager Aine’ from trap five and ‘Blackstone Aldo’ finished Third to got the final qualifying spots.

Racing continues as normal on Friday at Lifford (7.45pm) with the first race on Sunday at 6pm. Racing also resumes on Monday at Brandywell with normal start time of 8pm.

The NW Greyhound Supplies A2/A3 Heat 4 (525 yards) winner 'No sock Gar' with Patrick McIntyre (left) & Danny Mc Gilloway.

RNLI Lough Swilly fundraising weekend at Lifford

The weekend of May 3rd, 4th and 5th of may will see some major fundraising events in Lifford Town with all money raised going to R.N.L.I Lough Swilly Branch. A full list of events are listed on ‘Lifford Together’. The final event of the weekend will take place at Lifford Greyhound Stadium with a top class night of racing.

The ‘Lifford Together’ prize draw will also take place on the night and anyone who buys one of the prize draw tickets (£10) at any of the events can avail of half price admission to the greyhound track by showing their draw ticket which will get them admission for £5 instead of £10.

Chief Fundraising Office representative, Gareth Evans, emphasised that all funds raised will stay in Donegal to the benefit of the Lough Swilly Lifeboat station.

