Gizmo Cash who won the Bar One Racing Crystal Vase SS0 325 yards at Lifford. From left, Michael Connors and son Paddy. At front, Lorraine Sams, John McGee and Bailey McGee being presented with the Crystal Vase from Paul Lawrence. Included on right is Jerry Connors. =

After last Monday night’s semi-finals, a very open final promises to be in store for punters.

In the first semi-final, Shesanicelady was going for five wins in a row and from her favoured trap one she was evens with the bookmakers before the off to win. And it looked good at traprise as she led up to the bend and opened up a five length lead along the back straight. However, going into second at that point was Tuttle's Bruno and going into the third bend he started to close on the early pacesetter. Shesanicelady still had a few lengths in hand coming into the home straight but she’s not a stout stayer and near the line the strong finishing Tuttle's Bruno got the upper hand and the 4/1 shot won by three quarters of a length in a time of 29.22 for the 525 yards for local owners Michael Stewart and Rory Stewart. Shesanicelady finished second with Newsreel back in third also qualifying for the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second semi-final was the race of the night in a lively betting market. Before the off, Easach Toric and Derrymore BoB were joint favourites at 2/1 and the latter led from trap five around the opening bends with Jumeirah Mick just in behind. It remained the same coming into the home straight but Generous Story from trap four and Jumeirah Mick from trap three started to close right up on Derrymore BoB and at the line a photo finish was required. Derrymore BoB had held on by a head to beat Generous Story in second with Jumeirah Mick a further neck back in third getting the last qualifying spot for the final.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan and Jackie Begley kindly sponsored the Townparks Kennels trophy and it was presented to Shane Talbot by Eamon Porter (right) after Train Flash was voted joint favourite performer at the recent meeting. Ceallach and Rian Talbot are also in photograph.

The winner recorded a time of 29.38 and is trained by Stephen Radcliffe for owner Mark Canning.

The trap draw was made for the final after the semi-finals and it looks a very open decider on form.

Shesanicelady has a great trap draw in one and she looks a certain leader, however, the 525 taxes her stamina and she will be vulnerable in the home straight to the strong stayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuttle's Bruno was the fastest of the semi-final winners and if he can get a clear run he will have a great chance of winning the final for his local owners.

The Len Mc Kinney and Track Lotto Brandywell Derby semi-final winner Tuttles Bruno with, from left, John McMonacle and winning owner Michael Stewart.

As normal, first race on Monday night at 8pm.

Len McKinney and Track Lotto Brandywell Derby Final (In trap order): T1 Shesanicelady; T2 Jumeirah Mick; T3 Newsreel; T4 Generous Story; T5 Tuttle's Bruno; T6 Derrymore BoB.

Track record smashed at Lifford

The Final of the Bar One Rracing Crystal Vase sprint was the main race at Lifford on Sunday night and once again spectators witnessed a fantastic run from Gizmo Cash.

The March ‘20 dog was already a dual track record holder having broken the track records at Shelbourne Park and Mullingar before he entered the competition at Lifford. However, he was returning after a lay-off due to injury in the first round heats and everyone was wondering if he still retained his form. In the first round it was clear to see that he was in tip-top shape, winning in a flying time of 17.25 for the 350 yards - just one spot outside the track record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the semi-finals he ran a fantastic race when he flew around the track, stopping the clock in a fantastic time of 17.17, breaking the track record by eight spots!

Going into Sunday night’s final it was amazing that 4/5 was on offer with some of the bookmakers and I’m sure they regret that decision. It was a joy to watch this brindle flying machine. He exploded from trap two and it was race over as he stormed up the home straight to win by four lengths. Once again all eyes were on the clock on the inside of the field and it flashed up a remarkable time of 17.09. That was eight spots better than his semi-final record and it was fitting result for this competition.

The Magee family were presented with the trophy and the E4,000 prize by the representative of Bar One Bookmakers after the race. And it was great to see John ‘Ginger’ Magee getting a fantastic reception from the big crowd when he paraded the winner up the track in front of the stand.