Racing took place as normal Last Friday and Sunday night at Lifford and the final of the Tote sprint Sweepstake competition was the main race on Sunday nights card in the betting before the off Eva pearl who was unbeaten going into the final was the Evens favourite to win with the other unbeaten runner in the final Millburn Dove from trap four 5/2 at Trap rise both Eva pearl and Millburn Dove missed the kick but it was a different story for Izzy's Angie from trap the match 21 bitch shot out from trap Three and soon was just over a length clear Chlas Bandit in trap two did close on Izzy's Angie near the bend but she showed good Track Craft and cut across to go a few lengths clear and she stayed on well up the hill to win by just under Three lengths in good time of 17.57 for Enniskillen based owner Ann Breslin it was a good night for Lifford based Trainer Paul Whyte and Derry based Willie mullan on Friday night with a double on the card for each of them the first leg of the Whyte double came in race three over the sprint distance Bellatrix Doll came with a strong late run to just get up near the line in a time of 18.18 at odds of 4/1 leg two of the whyte double came in race seven also over the sprint distance and Percadero made full use of his Trap one draw he did not break to well but he drove up the inside to take the lead near the bend and he went clear to win by Just under four lengths in a time of 17.75 at odds of 5/2 The mullan double was in the first two race's on the card unraced pup race's in the first race Dance Enzel a june 22 Dog was a 6/4 shot and he ran well to win well away he just lead but Ardagh Bejing from trap two soon joined him but a coming into the home straight Dance Enzel went to the front again and he won by a length and a half in a time of 17.69 in the second race MC Duff a Oct 22 Dog was 4/5 to land the Double and he ran well to win a bit slow away from trap two McDuff soon showed good pace to take the lead near the bend and he won by two lengths in a time of 17.97 to land the Double for the Mullan kennel.so as normal racing tonight at Lifford first race at 7.45 and Sunday nights racing starting at the earlier time of 6pm and no racing at br on Monday night due to the Derry city match