GREYHOUNDS: Easy Ojo impressive winner at Brandywell Stadium
On behalf of all the owners, a big thank you to the Track Lotto which is organised by Thomas Hasson for the sponsorship on the night. All the races winners also received a collar and lead with second place receiving a box muzzle.
The most eye-catching winner came in race two over the sprint distance where ‘Easy OJO’, a unraced December ’22 pup, was having his first race. Even though he was taking on experienced dogs, ‘Easy OJO’ was a red hot 1/2 before the off. He broke level but it was ‘Finnside Story who led but going to the bend ‘Easy OJO’ from trap four joined the leader and pulled right away, coming home five lengths clear in 16.82 for Magherafelt owner, Barry Rocks.
In the third race, ‘Dreenan Jill’ had been running in good class sprint races at Lifford but after being well supported into Evens, it seemed as if the step up to 500 yards would bring improvement. ‘Dreenan Jill’ broke level but shot clear around the opening bends and came home an easy five length winner in 28.20 for Tyrone owner, Gary McHugh.
In the fifth race over 500 yards ‘Shesanicelady’ was 6/4 and it looked good when she went several lengths clear. However, approaching the final bends strong stayer, ‘Newsreel’ was closing and he galloped on strongly to come home two lengths clear in 28.00 for Sarah Leahy and Ttrainer Kevin Canning
A bad night for bookmakers got worse in the next race over the sprint distance. ‘Drumcrow Fudge’ had been disappointing recently but was well supported into Evens and made no mistake. Well away from trap six ‘Drumcrow Fudge’ shot clear to win by over four lengths in 16.96 for Tyrone owner, Roy Ruddy.
In the final race, also over the sprint distance, ‘Drumcrow Blake’ from trap one and ‘Zoomey Lynx’ from Trap six were joint 7/4 favourites. It was a very level break but sometimes the best place to be in a tightly contested sprint is outside and ‘Divine Rule’ (3/1) swept around the field to go clear to come home an easy winner by over four lengths in 17.04 for Crumlin owner Cathy Hynes.
There is no racing on Monday night due to the Derry city match with racing resuming the following week.
‘Izzy’s Angie’ wins Lifford Sprint Final
Racing took place as normal Last Friday and Sunday night at Lifford and the final of the Tote sprint Sweepstake competition was the main race on Sunday nights card in the betting before the off Eva pearl who was unbeaten going into the final was the Evens favourite to win with the other unbeaten runner in the final Millburn Dove from trap four 5/2 at Trap rise both Eva pearl and Millburn Dove missed the kick but it was a different story for Izzy's Angie from trap the match 21 bitch shot out from trap Three and soon was just over a length clear Chlas Bandit in trap two did close on Izzy's Angie near the bend but she showed good Track Craft and cut across to go a few lengths clear and she stayed on well up the hill to win by just under Three lengths in good time of 17.57 for Enniskillen based owner Ann Breslin it was a good night for Lifford based Trainer Paul Whyte and Derry based Willie mullan on Friday night with a double on the card for each of them the first leg of the Whyte double came in race three over the sprint distance Bellatrix Doll came with a strong late run to just get up near the line in a time of 18.18 at odds of 4/1 leg two of the whyte double came in race seven also over the sprint distance and Percadero made full use of his Trap one draw he did not break to well but he drove up the inside to take the lead near the bend and he went clear to win by Just under four lengths in a time of 17.75 at odds of 5/2 The mullan double was in the first two race's on the card unraced pup race's in the first race Dance Enzel a june 22 Dog was a 6/4 shot and he ran well to win well away he just lead but Ardagh Bejing from trap two soon joined him but a coming into the home straight Dance Enzel went to the front again and he won by a length and a half in a time of 17.69 in the second race MC Duff a Oct 22 Dog was 4/5 to land the Double and he ran well to win a bit slow away from trap two McDuff soon showed good pace to take the lead near the bend and he won by two lengths in a time of 17.97 to land the Double for the Mullan kennel.so as normal racing tonight at Lifford first race at 7.45 and Sunday nights racing starting at the earlier time of 6pm and no racing at br on Monday night due to the Derry city match
THE TRACKER