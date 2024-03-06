The Track Lotto Shoot Out winner, Tuttle's Ben with, from left, joint owner Michael Stewart and John McMonagle.

This was an interesting race with the shoot-out format meaning it was a three dog race!

Tuttle's Ben, who was a good winner over the Marathon distance at Lifford in its last race, opened up at 4/5 to win but that didn’t last long and 2/5 was the price before the off.

It would be fair to say this race turned into a procession for the favourite as Tuttle's Ben broke well from trap six and the July ‘21 dog never looked in any danger, coasting home to win by 11 lengths in a time of 42.00 for the 745 yards for Derry based owners, Michael and Rory Stewart.

The N.W.G.O.B.A 325 Final winner at Lifford, Droopys Cynthia pictured with Clare Coyle, Nathan Coyle, Charles Coyle (holding trophy), Kieran Coyle, Shane Coyle (holding the winner), Paul Magee (second from right) representing the NWGOBA and Spencer Saberton, (Lifford Stadium) on right.

In race two over the sprint distance, Harold Ruddy introduced a well bred unraced pup Key Kelly. The June ‘22 had a good qualifying trial of 28.38 for 500 yards on his card and he was 6/4 to win before the off. He looked in trouble after breaking slowly. Darkies Gold showed good early pace to lead from trap six with Seven from trap four in second and they looked to have the race between them going into the bend. However, Key Kelly from trap one was just in behind them around the bend and once he got into the home straight showed good pace to go by the early leaders and win by one and a half lengths in a time of 17.13. That time is moderate but it's the way Key Kelly won that impressed me and I think he good be a very decent young pup for the Ruddys.

The Ruddy kennel ended the night with a double on the card. Drumcrow Salt was returning after a break but she had a good recent 16.77 trial on her card and she was A 4/5 favourite to win. She did not disappoint as won by over three lengths in a good time of 16.74.

Meanwhile there were two finals of competitions down for decision last Sunday night at Lifford and it's great to see that both finals sponsored by the Track Lotto who put all the profits from the track Lotto back into racing.

The first final on the card was the Trackside Restaurant 525. At trap rise Wilms Blake showed good early pace from trap one to lead with Unreliable from trap three up in second and the 7/4 favourite Ardnasool Arc from trap four just in behind in third. Approaching the third bend Ardnasool Arc made her move and shot past the early pacesetters, winning by over three lengths in a good time of 28.93 to land the final for Ballindrait owner Orla McGhee and trainer Cathal McGhee.

Brandywell winner, Drumcrow Salt with owner, Roy Ruddy.