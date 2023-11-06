Hollybush Primary School ‘double’ at Flahavan's NI Cross Country League
Paul Devin from Hollybush PS placed first in the boys’ race, followed by Cillian Morrow from St. Patrick’s PS in second place, with Conall Doherty from Broadbridge PS, Eglinton third.
First place in the girls’ race to complete a Hollybush PS ‘double’ was Maeve O’Donnell, followed by Sadhbh Callan from Broadbridge PS and Maria Devine, also from Hollybush PS, in third.
Teams of six entered the girls’ and boys’ races and collected points for their school to compete in the second round, with the hope of qualifying for the final which is set to take place on Friday 23rd February at Mallusk Playing Fields.
The top three boys’ teams through were Hollybush, St. Patrick’s and Faughanvale Primary Schools, whilst the top three girls’ schools were Hollybush, Broadbridge and St John’s.
The 2023/24 league was launched in September by Flahavan ambassador Hannah Gilliland who, following the final, will visit the winning schools to meet the young athletes.
With the second round due to take place in December, schools will compete in two out of the three rounds to qualify for the final. The top 20 boys and top 20 girls at will be invited to join the Flahavan’s Athletics NI Junior Endurance Squad, which will further develop their athletic careers over the next 12 months. For further information, please contact Athletics NI at [email protected] or 028 9060 2707.