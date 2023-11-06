Cillian Morrow (2nd), Paul Devin in (1st) and Conall Doherty (3rd) at the first round of the 2023-2024 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League which took place at Thornhill College.

Paul Devin from Hollybush PS placed first in the boys’ race, followed by Cillian Morrow from St. Patrick’s PS in second place, with Conall Doherty from Broadbridge PS, Eglinton third.

First place in the girls’ race to complete a Hollybush PS ‘double’ was Maeve O’Donnell, followed by Sadhbh Callan from Broadbridge PS and Maria Devine, also from Hollybush PS, in third.

Teams of six entered the girls’ and boys’ races and collected points for their school to compete in the second round, with the hope of qualifying for the final which is set to take place on Friday 23rd February at Mallusk Playing Fields.

The top three boys’ teams through were Hollybush, St. Patrick’s and Faughanvale Primary Schools, whilst the top three girls’ schools were Hollybush, Broadbridge and St John’s.

The 2023/24 league was launched in September by Flahavan ambassador Hannah Gilliland who, following the final, will visit the winning schools to meet the young athletes.