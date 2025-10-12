2025 Marty’s 5K Run winner Aaron McCauley, City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
2025 Marty’s 5K Run winner Aaron McCauley, City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George Sweeney

IN PICTURES: 29 brilliant images as hundreds of athletes turn out for popular Marty's Run 5k

By Simon Collins
Published 12th Oct 2025, 20:40 BST
Hundreds of athletes of all ages and abilities turned out for the 14th annual staging of the popular Marty’s Run 5K on Sunday.

Held in memory of the much loved and missed Foyle Valley AC member Martin Gallagher who was only 25 when in 2009 he was knocked down and killed by a drink driver, the run/walk 5k event has helped raise significant monies for local charities over the years.

This year’s event proved hugely successful once again with City of Derry Spartans’ Aaron McCauley first to cross the finish line at Templemore Sports Complex in an excellent winning time of 16:07.

Foyle Valley AC duo Conor Quinn [16:18] and Matthew McLaughlin [16:19] came in second and third respectively while first female home was Maria McGee [unattached] in 16:33 followed by Spartans’ Catherine Whoriskey [17:18] and Gemma Turley of Ballycastle Runners in 17:44.

Journal photographer George Sweeney was on hand to capture some fantastic images from another superb local athletics event.

Foyle Valley’s Conor Quinn finish second in Sunday's Marty’s 5K Run. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Marty’s Run 2025

Foyle Valley’s Conor Quinn finish second in Sunday's Marty’s 5K Run. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Foyle Valley’s Harry Francis. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Marty’s Run 2025

Foyle Valley’s Harry Francis. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
City of Derry Spartans Callum Ferry. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Marty’s Run 2025

City of Derry Spartans Callum Ferry. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Foyle Valley’s Darragh Mooney finish fourth in Sunday's Marty’s Run. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Marty’s Run 2025

Foyle Valley’s Darragh Mooney finish fourth in Sunday's Marty’s Run. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice