Held in memory of the much loved and missed Foyle Valley AC member Martin Gallagher who was only 25 when in 2009 he was knocked down and killed by a drink driver, the run/walk 5k event has helped raise significant monies for local charities over the years.

This year’s event proved hugely successful once again with City of Derry Spartans’ Aaron McCauley first to cross the finish line at Templemore Sports Complex in an excellent winning time of 16:07.

Foyle Valley AC duo Conor Quinn [16:18] and Matthew McLaughlin [16:19] came in second and third respectively while first female home was Maria McGee [unattached] in 16:33 followed by Spartans’ Catherine Whoriskey [17:18] and Gemma Turley of Ballycastle Runners in 17:44.

Journal photographer George Sweeney was on hand to capture some fantastic images from another superb local athletics event.

Foyle Valley's Conor Quinn finish second in Sunday's Marty's 5K Run.

Foyle Valley's Harry Francis.

City of Derry Spartans Callum Ferry.