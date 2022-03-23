Race six winner at Brandywell Stadium on Monday over 525 yards was 'Costanza' in a time of 29.80. Pictured with winning co-owner, Mr Pius McIntyre.

In the first race the unraced 'Free Derry' was made favourite at evens with 5/2 bar the favourite. At trap rise the favourite broke okay but it was 'Smearla Brae' from trap one that led and at the bend he tracked well. While the favourite seemed to check, 'Smearla Brae' ran on well after that and came home a length clear in a time of 17.28 for in-form owner, Michael Farrell.

In race two the unraced 'Kenyan Flame' was an impressive winner. The October ‘20 pup flew out of the traps and won by two lengths in a time of 16.71. She looks a great prospect for Tyrone based owner, Sean Hughes.

In race three 'Rough Baliff', who was a beaten 4/6 favourite in his last race at Drumbo, was again well supported at evens to open his account at Brandywell but he was slowly away and his race was over from early on. 'Smokey Louie' led by a couple of lengths around the bend but in the home straight it was 'Black on Black' in the red sheet who flew home, collaring the early pacesetter and going on to win by a length in a time of 16.91 for Co. Antrim owner, Peter O’Kane.

'Black on Black', winner of race 3 at Brandywell Stadium, pictured with Charlie Baxter (left) and winning owner Peter O’Kane, Co. Antrim (right).

In the fourth race 'Titanic Jay', whose last few runs were somewhat underwhelming, came in for good support at 2/1 and was a rock solid 6/4 shot as the hare went in motion. At trap rise 'Dyno Magic' from trap five led around the opening bends and along the back straight but going into the third bend 'Titanic Jay' closed fast and as the cheers went up from his supporters, he shot into the lead, running on strongly to win by four lengths in a time of 27.97 for local owner, James Campbell.

In the fifth race, once again it was a well supported favourite did the business. Indeed, 'Deeney’s Delight' had just one run race back after a lay off and although he was well beaten in that race, a better run was expected in this one and he was 6/4 from 2/1 to win. He broke level but showed good pace to just make the bend in front but it was already race over at that point. He ran on strongly to win by just over three lengths in a time of 28.12 for Letterkenny based owner, Rodger Hegarty.

In the penultimate race on the card 'Do it Stevie' was the 6/4 favourite to win but it was Costanza from trap one that did the business. Well away from trap one 'Costanza' just made the bend and despite challenges on both sides of the track, 'Costanza' just kept pulling out a bit more and stayed on very well to win by a length in a time of 29.80 for the 525 yards for local owners, Pius McIntyre and Stephen Radcliffe.

The evening's final race on the card was only a four dog race but it was a lively betting affair. 'Hunters Bella' and 'Roseville Noah' were well supported at 6/4 and there was also good support for 'Coologue Ragner' also bet at 5/2 but it would be fair to say it was a one dog race after trap rise. 'Hunters Bella' flew from trap one and it was soon evident that it was race over. The June '19 runner came home over three lengths clear in a time of 16.81 for owners, the O.O.C syndicate.

'Hunters Bella' which won race seven over 300 yards in a time of 16.81. Included are Michael McDonald (left) and Damien Patterson (right).

As normal, racing next Monday night starts at 8.00pm at Brandywell.

Race 2 winner at Brandywell Stadium, 300 yards Sprint, was 'Kenyan Flame' in a time of 16.71. He's pictured with his owner Mr Sean Hughes from Co. Tyrone.