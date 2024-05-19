AND THEY'RE OFF: The front runners at the start of this years Strabane Lifford Half Marathon. (North West Newspix)

City of Derry Spartans’ Kyle Doherty, Helen McCready of Rosses AC and wheelchair athlete Karol Doherty were the toast of Strabane on Sunday as they led home a record field at the 2024 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon.

Close to 1,000 runners crossed the finish line in the Melvin Running Track sunshine including a sizeable contingent taking part in the event’s inaugural relay element. Thousands more lined the streets of the 13.1 mile route which wound it’s way through Strabane, Lifford and Clady village.

In testing conditions where temperatures reached 17 degrees in the second half of the race, reigning Waterside Half Marathon champion, Doherty, led home the male field in an excellent time of 1:11:56, followed by Milford AC’s Marty Lynch, who came home in 1.13.10,and Strive Racing Club’s Shane Donnelly who finished with 1.13.22.

Last year’s third woman home, Helen McCready, continued her outstanding form at this event by taking the title in 1.24.13, followed by Debbie McConnell from North Belfast Harriers in 1:26:20 and Tara Malone in 1:29:22. Meanwhile Inishowen’s Karol Doherty got round the course in an excellent time of 1.25.51 to retain his wheelchair title just two weeks after he completed the Belfast Marathon.

Kyle Doherty (centre), winner of this year's Strabane Lifford Half Marathon with runners up Martin Lynch (Milford AC) and Shane Donnelly (Strive). (North West Newspix)

Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Jason Barr, officially started the race and he congratulated everyone involved in another successful event.

"Congratulations to everyone who completed the 2024 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon,” said Colr Barr, “As a Strabane man it was a particular privilege for me to start the race and I loved experiencing the elation at the finish as the runners came home,” he explained.

"There are a lot of logistics involved in organising an event of this scale, particularly one that crosses both sides of the border, so I want to give a special word of thanks to Council’s Festivals and Events team and all their partners for delivering an excellent event that all the runners and spectators clearly enjoyed.

“Well done to all those who completed the event’s inaugural relay element and good look to all the runners as they aim for the next milestone in their running journey – perhaps back with us at the Waterside Half Marathon in September.”Festival and Events Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, also thanked all those who contributed to the event's success.

First lady home was Helen McCready of Rosses AC when she romped home in the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon. (North West Newspix)

"I would like to say ‘Thank you’ to all our partners and volunteers who helped stage another successful Strabane Lifford Half,” she said, “Thanks to the PSNI, the Gardai, the Department for Infrastructure and Donegal County Council for their guidance and expertise.“This was the ninth edition of the event which goes from strength to strength each year and we look forward to hosting the 10th anniversary edition next year.”

Top 10 Finishers: 1 Kyle DOHERTY (01:11:56); 2, Marty LYNCH (01:13:10); 3, Shane DONNELLY (01:13:22); 4, Philip MCHUGH (01:14:01); 5, Laurence O'NEILL (01:15:18); 6, Ryan MOORE (01:15:23); 7, Bliadhan GLASS (01:15:34); 8, Declan PATTERSON (01:15:39); 9, Brendan MURPHY (01:15:48); 10, Seamus SOMERS (01:15:58).